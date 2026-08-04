Google has officially teased the Pixel 11 Pro Fold ahead of its August 12 launch event. Here's a first look at the foldable's design, expected features, and everything revealed so far about Google's next flagship device.

The wait is finally over! Google has just released the first official teaser for its brand-new foldable smartphone, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The company gave us a sneak peek just before its scheduled launch on August 12.

What's new with Google's phone?

The teaser video is quite short and doesn't reveal too many details. However, we do get a quick look at the Pixel 11 Pro Fold's outline, or silhouette, and a glimpse of its inner display. The video also highlights the phone's rear camera module. From the looks of it, the design seems very similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

So, what will the Pixel 11 Pro Fold look like?

While the official teaser was a bit of a tease, leaked renders had already given us a fair idea of the phone's design. A report from GSM Arena suggests that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will stick to a design language very similar to the previous model.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold Features (The Rumour Mill)

Leaked information also suggests that the phone might feature an 8-inch inner display. It's expected to be powered by Google's own Tensor G6 chipset. Other rumoured specs include a 4,800mAh battery and a new 'Pixel Glow LED' in the rear camera module.

Word on the street is that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be available in a new 'Pine' finish, along with a standard black colour option. Google will officially launch the Pixel 11 Pro Fold on August 12. That's when we'll get all the confirmed details about its full specifications, features, price, and availability.