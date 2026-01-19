Gmail has introduced a new feature allowing you to edit the username part of your email address. Learn the step-by-step guide on how to change your old Gmail address to a more professional one.

Many people have long wished they could update the Gmail address they created years ago using nicknames, numbers, or even their birth dates. Using these outdated and informal Gmail addresses for professional or official work has become a source of embarrassment for many users. Google has now responded to the long-standing frustration of millions of Gmail account holders. From January 17, 2026, Google has started rolling out a new feature worldwide that allows users to change the part of their email address that appears before @gmail.com. This Gmail ID editing feature will be introduced gradually and will eventually be available to all Gmail users. Let us take a closer look at how you can edit and update your old Gmail address.

Google's new feature

Gmail has introduced a feature that allows you to edit your primary email address, specifically the part before @gmail.com. This means you can now easily edit and update the first part of your Gmail address. This is the first time in Gmail's history that a feature to edit the Gmail ID has been introduced. You don't have to worry about losing old emails, photos, videos, and other files when you update your Gmail ID this way. Google assures that all emails and files from your old Gmail address will remain safe.

However, you cannot edit your Gmail address whenever you want; Google has introduced this new feature with strict restrictions. Once you edit your primary Gmail address, you will not be able to edit it again for 12 months / one year. Moreover, you can only change the primary address, the part before @gmail.com, three times in the history of a single Gmail account.

How to change your Gmail address?

1. If you want to change your Gmail address, first go to myaccount.google.com/google-account-email from your desktop browser.

2. Sign in to your Google account.

3. Click on the Personal Info option at the top left.

4. Scroll down and click on Google Account email under the Email section.

5. You will then see the Change Google Account email option. If you don't see this option, it will appear soon.