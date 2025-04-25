How to view saved passwords for Facebook, Instagram and Gmail on your phone?
Almost everyone uses a smartphone these days. With affordable internet and user-friendly apps, smartphones have become ubiquitous. But did you know your phone has many hidden features? Let's explore one such interesting feature.
| Published : Apr 25 2025, 01:15 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
14
Most smartphones have apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Gmail. Almost everyone has social media accounts. Many of us don't remember the passwords we set when creating these accounts. The saved passwords allow automatic login.
24
What if you lose your data? Or need to open the app on another device? You'll need your user ID and password. There's a simple trick to find your saved passwords. All your passwords are securely stored on your phone. Let's see how to check them.
34
* Go to Settings on your smartphone.
* Scroll down to find the Google option.
* Select Google and then Google Services.
* Choose the All Services option.
44
* Select Autofill with Google.
* Choose Google Password Manager.
* You'll see all logged-in apps.
* Click the app to see its user ID and password.
Top Stories