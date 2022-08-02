Har Ghar Tiranga: Know how to change DP to Indian flag on social media handles

Want to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav festivities? Here's how you can be a part of the event by changing your display photo on various social media networks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to use the tricolour as a display image on social media platforms as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence.

In a recent broadcast of his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat," Prime Minister Modi stated that a Har Ghar Tiranga (a tricolour, every home) is being organised to make the 75th year of Independence an unique occasion. He also urged people to use the national flag as their profile image on social media platforms from August 2 to August 15 while asking residents to fly the tricolour at their residences from August 13 to August 15.

Facebook

Log into Facebook, select Your Profile, and then select Add Frame.

Choose India from the choices under Flag under the Flag option.

Your profile photo will now have the Indian Flag frame.

Adjust the size and dimensions.

Select Save.

Click on the three dots in the upper right corner to view your profile image and save it.

Instagram

To edit your profile photo, click the Profile button in the lower right corner.

Choose the tricolour image that was downloaded under Change Profile Photo > New Profile Photo.

In the top right corner, tap the arrow icon.

Twitter

Go to your profile and select Edit Profile from the menu.

Before choosing the tricolour image, touch DP and then "Choose existing photo."

Upload the picture and save

WhatsApp

Go to settings in the app, choose "profile photo".

Upload the picture and save.

Here are other important dimension/pixels you need to keep in mind while uploading your new display picture:

Facebook: 170 by 170 pixels Instagram: 180 by 180 pixels Twitter: 400 by 400 Pixels WhatsApp: There is no officially recommended dimension for displaying photos on WhatsApp.

In that bid, PM Modi on Tuesday changed his profile picture on social media platforms with a tricolour.

