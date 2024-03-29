Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Govt issues advisory amid rising fraudulent calls warning of mobile number discontinuation

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued an advisory warning citizens about a surge in fraudulent calls falsely claiming to be from DoT. These calls threaten individuals with mobile number disconnection or allege involvement in illegal activities.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), operating under the Ministry of Communications, has raised concerns over a surge in fraudulent calls targeting citizens. These calls, purportedly originating from DoT, falsely threaten individuals with the disconnection of their mobile numbers or allege their involvement in illegal activities. Additionally, citizens are cautioned about WhatsApp calls from foreign numbers masquerading as government officials, with the intent to deceive.

    Cybercriminals exploit these calls to extract personal information, facilitating cybercrimes and financial frauds. DoT has clarified that no authorized personnel make such calls on its behalf and urges citizens to exercise vigilance, refraining from divulging any information if contacted.

    To combat this menace, DoT advocates for proactive reporting of fraudulent communications through the 'Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications' feature on the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). This collaborative effort aids in thwarting the misuse of telecom resources for illicit purposes.

    Moreover, citizens are encouraged to utilize the 'Know Your Mobile Connections' tool on the Sanchar Saathi portal to verify mobile connections registered in their names and report any discrepancies.

    In the unfortunate event of falling victim to cybercrime or financial fraud, individuals are advised to promptly reach out to the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in for assistance. The advisory underscores DoT's commitment to safeguarding citizens against fraudulent activities and emphasizes the importance of public vigilance in combating cyber threats.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 4:46 PM IST
