Govt issues advisory amid rising fraudulent calls warning of mobile number discontinuation

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued an advisory warning citizens about a surge in fraudulent calls falsely claiming to be from DoT. These calls threaten individuals with mobile number disconnection or allege involvement in illegal activities.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), operating under the Ministry of Communications, has raised concerns over a surge in fraudulent calls targeting citizens. These calls, purportedly originating from DoT, falsely threaten individuals with the disconnection of their mobile numbers or allege their involvement in illegal activities. Additionally, citizens are cautioned about WhatsApp calls from foreign numbers masquerading as government officials, with the intent to deceive.

Also Read: BEWARE iPhone users! Apple users getting password reset request helping hackers to steal data

Cybercriminals exploit these calls to extract personal information, facilitating cybercrimes and financial frauds. DoT has clarified that no authorized personnel make such calls on its behalf and urges citizens to exercise vigilance, refraining from divulging any information if contacted.

To combat this menace, DoT advocates for proactive reporting of fraudulent communications through the 'Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications' feature on the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). This collaborative effort aids in thwarting the misuse of telecom resources for illicit purposes.

Also Read: I&B Ministry warns social media influencers; don't endorse offshore online betting

Moreover, citizens are encouraged to utilize the 'Know Your Mobile Connections' tool on the Sanchar Saathi portal to verify mobile connections registered in their names and report any discrepancies.

In the unfortunate event of falling victim to cybercrime or financial fraud, individuals are advised to promptly reach out to the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in for assistance. The advisory underscores DoT's commitment to safeguarding citizens against fraudulent activities and emphasizes the importance of public vigilance in combating cyber threats.

Also Read: 6 ways to travel smarter this summer using THESE Google tools

WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to pay internationally via UPI