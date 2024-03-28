BEWARE iPhone users! Apple users getting password reset request helping hackers to steal data

New reports this week talk about a new form of attack that uses the password reset mechanism and floods the iPhone user with multiple messages of this nature which gets them worried.

Individuals often reset their passwords utilizing the password reset feature offered by the majority of digital platforms, including Apple. However, there is a serious security flaw that iPhone owners need to be aware of, since hackers are using it to target your device. This week, new reports have surfaced regarding a new type of assault that takes use of the password reset function to bombard iPhone users with several notifications of this kind, which causes them to get concerned. These users don't have to worry about clicking these notifications, but after hundreds of them appear on the screen, your iPhone won't work unless you close them all.

This is where the attacker takes advantage of your worried state and disguises themselves as someone calling from the Apple support team, which never happens. However, when the victim has already been perplexed with the password reset issue, these calls terrify them even more by discussing potential account assaults. Because they are forced into this situation, they unintentionally provide the attacker access to private information, such as the one-time password, which then makes it simple for the attacker to access the device.

The report does not explain how the OTP allows the hacker to breach the device's security, unless there is an unresolved fault in iPhones that these bad actors may exploit. It is important to note that Apple will never request an OTP or code, and will never contact your phone number to obtain these data. In any case, most consumers can easily avoid the password reset fraud if they follow simple digital security principles.





Do not disclose your OTP or any other code with any unknown caller, even if they say your Apple account is being attacked. You may simply avoid these kind of assaults, and be cautious of callers who may have obtained your information from another platform that has released your data.



