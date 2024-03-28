Technology

6 ways to travel smarter this summer using THESE Google tools

1. Generate trip ideas with generative AI in Search

Opt for Search Generative Experience and ask “plan me a 3 day trip to Philadelphia". You’ll get suggestions that includes attractions and restaurants & flight and hotel options.

2. Recommendations in Google Maps

If you search for a city in Maps, you’ll now see lists of recommendations for places to go. It will also include trending, restaurant lists created by Maps, based on interests.

3. Create even more customized lists in Maps

When you create a list of places in Maps, you’ll be able to choose the order they appear. So you can organize them by top favorites or chronologically like an itinerary.

4. Confused what to wear? Make travel wardrobe with Search

When you search for apparel or accessories in US on mobile browsers or in the Google app — like “men’s polo shirts” — you’ll now see a section labeled “style recommendations."

5. Translate your screen with Circle to Search

Google Translate can help, but switching to another app can take you out of your flow. Cirlce to Search will soon let you instantly translate whatever’s on your screen. 

6. Use multisearch in Lens as your personal tour guide

Just point your camera, ask a question about what you see, and you’ll get helpful insights in an AI overview. You’re at a museum and want to know more about a certain work of art.

