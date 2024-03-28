6 ways to travel smarter this summer using THESE Google tools

Technology
Opt for Search Generative Experience and ask “plan me a 3 day trip to Philadelphia". You’ll get suggestions that includes attractions and restaurants & flight and hotel options.
If you search for a city in Maps, you’ll now see lists of recommendations for places to go. It will also include trending, restaurant lists created by Maps, based on interests.
When you create a list of places in Maps, you’ll be able to choose the order they appear. So you can organize them by top favorites or chronologically like an itinerary.
When you search for apparel or accessories in US on mobile browsers or in the Google app — like “men’s polo shirts” — you’ll now see a section labeled “style recommendations."
Google Translate can help, but switching to another app can take you out of your flow. Cirlce to Search will soon let you instantly translate whatever’s on your screen.
Just point your camera, ask a question about what you see, and you’ll get helpful insights in an AI overview. You’re at a museum and want to know more about a certain work of art.