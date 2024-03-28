Technology
WhatsApp supports UPI payments like other apps in India. It started the pilot for the feature a few years back, but still lags behind the likes of PhonePe, Google Pay.
The Meta-owned platform could get a big head start on its rivals, with rumours suggesting that WhatsApp will soon offer international UPI payments for users in India.
WhatsApp could actually take on the likes of PayPal with its UPI payment service that will be accessible in other countries.
A Twitter user shared a screenshot, which shows the international payments option with an off/on drop-down in the menu.
Once you enable int'l payments option, WhatsApp takes you to another page, where you can see the payments feature seems limited to businesses and only works in supported countries.
You can activate the international payment on WhatsApp by authorising using your four or six-digit UPI PIN.
UPI payments are linked through bank accounts, so it is obvious that the forex charges will be included in the final amount.