Technology

You may soon be able to pay internationally via UPI

Image credits: Getty

WhatsApp payments

WhatsApp supports UPI payments like other apps in India. It started the pilot for the feature a few years back, but still lags behind the likes of PhonePe, Google Pay.

Image credits: Getty

International payments soon

The Meta-owned platform could get a big head start on its rivals, with rumours suggesting that WhatsApp will soon offer international UPI payments for users in India.

Image credits: Getty

May rival PayPal

WhatsApp could actually take on the likes of PayPal with its UPI payment service that will be accessible in other countries.

Image credits: Getty

Screenshot shared

A Twitter user shared a screenshot, which shows the international payments option with an off/on drop-down in the menu.

Image credits: Getty

May be limited to business

Once you enable int'l payments option, WhatsApp takes you to another page, where you can see the payments feature seems limited to businesses and only works in supported countries.

Image credits: Getty

How can you activate it?

You can activate the international payment on WhatsApp by authorising using your four or six-digit UPI PIN.

Image credits: Pexels

Forex charges will be applied

UPI payments are linked through bank accounts, so it is obvious that the forex charges will be included in the final amount.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One