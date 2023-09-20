Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google upgrades Bard! 5 new features to make your life easier

    Google has announced an upgrade to its AI chatbot, Bard, adding new features that include tailored responses, Bard extensions, and an improved 'Google It' button for better integration with Google applications and services.

    Google upgrades Bard 5 new features to make your life easier gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    Google announced a set of new features for its generative AI chatbot, Bard.  These improvements, which are all intended to increase Bard's connectivity with Google apps and services, include customised replies, Bard extensions, and a better Google It button.

    With these new Bard updates, users can now double-check Bard's replies, work together on Bard chats, and easily combine Bard with the rest of the Google suite of products, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, Google Flights, and lodging. Google is also adding more than 40 additional languages to Bard's list of available languages.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 13 series to launch in China on September 21; Here's what we know so far

    • Maps, YouTube, Hotels, and Flights are just a few of the Google apps that Bard can now access and show data from. This makes it simpler and quicker to compile data from many sources and execute ideas. Users can disable these extensions at any moment even if they are turned on by default.
    • Now, Bard can interact with data from your Drive, Docs, and Gmail. This implies that you can locate, list, and respond to inquiries regarding your own material. You can always turn off this functionality, and your Google Workspace data won't be utilised to train the public model developed by Bard.

    Also Read | Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro in India: Price, features leaked ahead of official launch

    • Users may now double-check Bard's replies by using Google Search. Users will see that a statement made by Bard that may be examined is emphasised in its answer.  If Bard says something that can be evaluated, users will see it highlighted in its response. 
    • The "Google it" option has been enhanced by Google to make it simpler for consumers to review Bard's comments. "When you click the 'G' symbol, Bard will read your response and determine whether there is web information that supports it. When a statement may be assessed, you can click the underlined words to learn more about any supporting or opposing data that Search has discovered, the business said.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series: Did you know your phone will stop charging beyond 80% to improve battery life?

    • Users may now add photographs using Google Lens, get images from Google Search in replies, and alter the length, formality level, informality level, and simplicity of Bard's responses in all supported languages.

    Also Read | Reliance Jio introduces 6 AirFiber plans with FREE Netflix, Amazon Prime subscription

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Redmi Note 13 Pro series to launch in China on September 21 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Redmi Note 13 series to launch in China on September 21; Here's what we know so far

    Vivo V29 Vivo V29 Pro in India Price features leaked ahead of official launch gcw

    Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro in India: Price, features leaked ahead of official launch

    Reliance Jio introduces 6 AirFiber plans with FREE Netflix Amazon Prime subscription starting price Rs 599 gcw

    Reliance Jio introduces 6 AirFiber plans with FREE Netflix, Amazon Prime subscription

    In a rush to create viral photos with the latest AI trend? Know THIS rkn

    In a rush to create viral photos with the latest AI trend? Know THIS

    iPhone 15 series Did you know your phone will stop charging beyond 80 per cent to improve battery life gcw

    iPhone 15 series: Did you know your phone will stop charging beyond 80% to improve battery life?

    Recent Stories

    Post workout meals for weight loss: 7 foods to fuel your fitness journey AJR EAI

    Post-workout meals: 7 foods to fuel your fitness journey

    Iranian lawmakers approve Bill to punish women for violating Islamic dress code; jail term up to 10 years snt

    Iranian lawmakers approve Bill to punish women for violating Islamic dress code; jail term up to 10 years

    Akkineni Nageswara Rao's celebration: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan attends ANR'S 100 birthday celebration rkn

    Akkineni Nageswara Rao's celebration: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan attend ANR'S 100th birthday celebration

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose vma

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose

    7 ways to prevent your hair damage from pollution gcw eai

    7 ways to prevent your hair damage from pollution

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon