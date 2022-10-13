Google permits Donald Trump's Truth Social app on Play Store

According to Google, Truth Social has been updated to comply with its policies prohibiting objectionable posts and effective systems for reporting and removing unwanted content and blocking abusers.

Google has approved former US President Donald Trump's Truth Social app for download in its Play Store on Android devices, the tech giant announced on Wednesday.

The app was removed from Google Play as it lacked moderation tools, including those for violent threats. According to Google, Truth Social has been updated to comply with its policies prohibiting objectionable posts and effective systems for reporting, removing unwanted content, and blocking abusers.

"Apps may be distributed on Google Play if they comply with our developer guidelines, which include the requirement to effectively moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable posts, such as those that incite violence," said a spokesperson for the Mountain View, California-based company.

Meanwhile, the former President's Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) commented on the development, saying, "It's been a pleasure to work with Google, and we're glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use."

Trump announced the service in October 2021 in response to his permanent suspension from Twitter in January for his "inciting tweets" following the riots at the US Capitol. Truth Social will be available only in the United States when it launches in February 2022. Its website describes it as "America's Big Tent" social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without regard for political ideology."

The Republican has as many as 4.18 million followers on his social media website. He had 88.8 million Twitter followers and 35.4 million Facebook followers. Due to remarks on Capitol violence, Trump was suspended from Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram for at least two years in June of last year, effective January 7 of the same year.

Also Read: Google has not approved Donald Trump's Truth Social app; Here's what tech giant said

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Truth Social app to launch on web browser by May end

Also Read: Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know