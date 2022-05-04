Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Donald Trump’s Truth Social app to launch on web browser by May end

    "We will introduce PWA (Web Browser) towards the end of May, allowing access from any device. After that, we'll launch an Android app... pending Google permission!" Nunes stated.

    Washington D.C., First Published May 4, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    Former US President Donald Trump's Truth Social app will appear on a web browser at the end of May, according to Chief Executive Devin Nunes. In a platform post, Nunes also stated that Truth Social has not yet been approved for release in the Google Play store for Android smartphones.

    "We will introduce PWA (Web Browser) towards the end of May, allowing access from any device," Nunes stated. "After that, we'll launch an Android app... pending Google permission!" The app's capacity to scale depends on its availability in the Google Play and Apple App stores.

    Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social's parent firm, was founded with the goal of standing up to Big Tech after Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for allegedly encouraging or praising violence during the January 6 U.S. Capitol protests.

    However, the social media endeavour is constrained by its reliance on Alphabet-owned Google and Apple, both of which own app stores that dominate the smartphone industry. Truth Social debuted in the Apple App Store on February 21 and quickly became the most downloaded free app. On Monday, it was ranked second on the list.

    Trump returned to the site late Thursday for the first time since uploading one "truth" – as posts are known – on Feb. 14.

    TMTG intends to go public by merging with blank-check provider Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC). The purchase is being scrutinised by the Securities and Exchange Commission and is anticipated to take months to complete.

