Google introduces earthquake alert system for Android users in India; Know how it will work

Google has introduced its Android Earthquake Alert System in India, working in collaboration with the NDMA. The system uses the accelerometers in Android smartphones to detect early tremors, estimates the characteristics of earthquakes.

The incredibly helpful Google earthquake alarm system is expanding to India. The function, which was declared in 2020, is now available in India. Google said in a blog post that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences, together with them, have established the Android Earthquake Alerts System. Early warnings can be crucial in protecting people and property during earthquakes, a regular natural catastrophe.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System utilizes the built-in sensors in Android smartphones, which are known as accelerometers. The blog post mentions that the accelerometers can function as miniature seismometers.

Google mentions that when a plugged-in and charging Android phone detects the initial tremors of an earthquake, it sends this data to a central server. The server can determine an earthquake's properties, including its epicentre and magnitude, if numerous phones in the same location experience comparable shaking. It then quickly sends notifications to Android smartphones nearby. Users frequently receive these signals several seconds before the more intense shaking since they travel via the internet at the speed of light.

The notifications are user-friendly and accessible to a wide variety of users because to the availability of several Indian languages that Android supports.

The functionality will be available to Android users next week who have handsets running Android 5 or later. The Android Earthquake Alerts and location settings must be enabled, and users must have access to Wi-Fi or cellular data. There is a feature in the device's settings that allows users to disable earthquake warnings if they do not want to receive them.

Additionally, when users type in phrases like "Earthquake near me," they will get pertinent information to keep them safe.The goal of Google's collaboration with the NDMA is to support government initiatives to deliver timely earthquake notifications and safety information.

In the past, Google and the NDMA worked together to provide people with safety information about natural catastrophes like floods and cyclones using Google Search and Maps. With the launch of the Android Earthquake Alerts System, Google has demonstrated its dedication to improving India's preparedness and response for disasters.

