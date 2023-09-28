Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google introduces earthquake alert system for Android users in India; Know how it will work

    Google has introduced its Android Earthquake Alert System in India, working in collaboration with the NDMA. The system uses the accelerometers in Android smartphones to detect early tremors, estimates the characteristics of earthquakes.

    Google introduces earthquake alert system for Android users in India Know how it will work gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    The incredibly helpful Google earthquake alarm system is expanding to India. The function, which was declared in 2020, is now available in India. Google said in a blog post that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences, together with them, have established the Android Earthquake Alerts System. Early warnings can be crucial in protecting people and property during earthquakes, a regular natural catastrophe.

    The Android Earthquake Alerts System utilizes the built-in sensors in Android smartphones, which are known as accelerometers. The blog post mentions that the accelerometers can function as miniature seismometers.

    Google mentions that when a plugged-in and charging Android phone detects the initial tremors of an earthquake, it sends this data to a central server. The server can determine an earthquake's properties, including its epicentre and magnitude, if numerous phones in the same location experience comparable shaking. It then quickly sends notifications to Android smartphones nearby. Users frequently receive these signals several seconds before the more intense shaking since they travel via the internet at the speed of light.

    Also Read | Flipkart sale 2023: MASSIVE discounts expected on phones from Samsung, Motorola, Vivo & more

    The notifications are user-friendly and accessible to a wide variety of users because to the availability of several Indian languages that Android supports.

    The functionality will be available to Android users next week who have handsets running Android 5 or later. The Android Earthquake Alerts and location settings must be enabled, and users must have access to Wi-Fi or cellular data. There is a feature in the device's settings that allows users to disable earthquake warnings if they do not want to receive them.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 34,399 ahead of Flipkart sale 2023; Check deal details

    Additionally, when users type in phrases like "Earthquake near me," they will get pertinent information to keep them safe.The goal of Google's collaboration with the NDMA is to support government initiatives to deliver timely earthquake notifications and safety information.

    In the past, Google and the NDMA worked together to provide people with safety information about natural catastrophes like floods and cyclones using Google Search and Maps. With the launch of the Android Earthquake Alerts System, Google has demonstrated its dedication to improving India's preparedness and response for disasters.

    Also Read | Flipkart sale 2023: Nothing Phone (1) to be priced below Rs 25,000?

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 MASSIVE discounts expected on phones from Samsung Motorola Vivo more gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: MASSIVE discounts expected on phones from Samsung, Motorola, Vivo & more

    Google Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of October 4 launch gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of October 4 launch

    Xiaomi 13T Pro Xiaomi 13T with Leica optics launched Check features battery price more gcw

    Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T with Leica optics launched; Check features, battery, price & more

    US teens loot Apple Store in Philadelphia steal iPhone 15 series iPads more WATCH gcw

    US teens loot Apple Store in Philadelphia; steal iPhone 15 series, iPads & more (WATCH)

    CMF by Nothing introduces Watch Pro Buds Pro Power 65 GaN Charger launched check price details features more gcw

    CMF by Nothing introduces Watch Pro, Buds Pro & Power 65 GaN Charger launched

    Recent Stories

    Controversy over contractual appointments under Kerala's AYUSH Mission; Govt lax in creating permanent posts anr

    Controversy over contractual appointments under Kerala’s AYUSH Mission; Govt lax in creating permanent posts

    World Heart Day 2023: 7 fruits that are heart friendly ATG EAI

    World Heart Day 2023: 7 fruits that are heart friendly

    football ISL 2023-24: Ferrando, Boumous reveal Mohun Bagan SG's winning strategy against Bengaluru FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Ferrando, Boumous reveal Mohun Bagan SG's winning strategy against Bengaluru FC

    Karnataka bandh: Farmer unions to disrupt railway routes on September 29 vkp

    Karnataka bandh: Farmer unions to disrupt railway routes on September 29

    Baanadariyalli REVIEW: Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth's film shot is Kenya's Maasai Mara, is worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Baanadariyalli REVIEW: Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth's film shot is Kenya's Maasai Mara, is worth watching?

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon