    Flipkart sale 2023: MASSIVE discounts expected on phones from Samsung, Motorola, Vivo & more

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will commence in the coming days. The e-commerce firm will offer discounts on smartphones from 10 brands. The dates for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are yet to be revealed.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 has already began to tease numerous offers and discounts on smartphones. The company's major sale event often coincides with competitor Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale, which is anticipated to start on October 10. The business has already unveiled a few of the smartphones that will be offered for sale at a discount during the next Flipkart Big Billion Days event, however official pricing information has not yet been made public.

    A list of smartphones that will be offered at lower costs during the forthcoming Big Billion Days sale has been updated on the webpage Flipkart built in advance of the event. At the moment, Flipkart has only revealed the last digit of the discounted prices — these are expected to be revealed closer to the sale event. 

    According to the company's webpage, decreased prices for the Nothing Phone 1, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Google's Pixel 7, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G would be offered during the next Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The Samsung Galaxy F13, Moto G32, Vivo V29e, Poco M5, Realme 11x 5G, Infinix Hot 30 5G, Redmi Note 12, Realme 10 Pro 5G, and Moto G14 will also be offered to customers at discounts off their usual retail costs.

    The Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Vivo T2 Pro 5G, Pixel 8, Vivo V29, and Samsung Galaxy F34 5G in an Orchid Violet colorway are among the devices that will be made available for the first time during the sale, which are listed on the company's main page for smartphone offers. 

     

    Additionally, the site is promoting a "Sale Price Live" deal that starts on September 27. Customers will be able to purchase select items "at sale prices" days before the sale officially starts, according to Flipkart.

    Flipkart recently published a list of 10 smartphone brands on the same microsite, with a list of consecutive dates. The e-commerce portal states that on the dates indicated in the list, offers for certain smartphone manufacturers will be made public. The e-commerce site has not yet specified when the sale will start.

