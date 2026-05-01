Google Photos is introducing a new AI-powered 'Wardrobe' feature that scans a user's photo library to create a digital clothing catalogue. This tool helps users manage their apparel, create outfit combinations with a virtual try-on option, and share style ideas.

With the use of artificial intelligence, Google's new Wardrobe feature for Google Photos can transform a user's photo collection into a digital wardrobe catalogue. Without the need to manually maintain a wardrobe list, the function helps users manage clothing items and generate combinations by scanning photographs to find outfits.

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In order to identify clothing items including shirts, trousers, dresses and accessories, the Wardrobe function analyses images saved in Google Photos. After being recognised, these objects are categorised to produce an organised representation of a user's wardrobe within the app. Users may apply filters based on categories or kinds and explore all identified objects in one location. This enables them to locate certain pieces—including ones that might not have been used lately or are hard to remember—quickly. In essence, the tool creates a searchable wardrobe out of dispersed visual memories.

How Does This Tool Help Users?

This tool allows users to digitally build outfit combinations by mixing and matching detected apparel items. You may store these combos for events, vacation, or business attire. Additionally, the tool facilitates sharing, enabling users to forward outfit suggestions to others.

Additionally, a virtual try-on feature allows customers to see how particular outfit combinations would seem together. This cuts down on the amount of time spent choosing outfits and offers a method to sample different styles without actually trying on clothing.

When Can You Expect?

The Wardrobe function will start to roll out in the summer, according to Google. It will first be accessible on Android smartphones, with iOS compatibility anticipated in the future. The rollout may differ by location and will be gradual.

Google Photos' current picture recognition skills are expanded upon by the Wardrobe feature. Google is presenting the app as more than just a storage platform by expanding AI-based identification to apparel. This adds a utility layer that enables users to manage personal style from within their photo collection.