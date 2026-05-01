Google released a doodle on May 1 to celebrate International Labour Day, highlighting the vital contributions of workers across various sectors like healthcare, logistics, and agriculture. The article also explores the history of May Day, which originated from the late 19th-century movement advocating for an eight-hour workday.

Google released a doodle on the occasion of International Labour Day which is celebrated every year on 1 May. Users all across the world will be able to see this graphic. This doodle highlights that all jobs, no matter how big or little, are vital to society's functioning. Since the image's vivid, striking colours represent vitality and diversity, it acknowledges the contributions made by people in many industries.

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The description with this doodle states, “In honor of Labour Day, this Doodle recognizes the workers and advocates who helped shape the modern workplace.”

The initial letter "G" depicts a maintenance worker who is seen fixing a pipe. The second letter, "O," represents medical personnel and healthcare professionals and depicts a person holding an X-ray picture. The third letter, "O," stands for supply chain, delivery, and warehouse workers and shows a delivery or logistics worker carrying a box. Technical personnel, electricians, and field engineers are represented by the fourth and fifth letters, "G" and "L," which together portray a technician installing or repairing something. Farmers, gardeners, and agricultural labourers are represented by the last letter "E," which depicts a person organising plants on shelves.

What Do We Know About International Labour Day?

International Labour Day, sometimes referred to as May Day, honours labourers and the working class. It is a day to honour the contributions, diligence, tenacity, and commitment of the working class that have influenced economies and society all around the world.

This day's origins may be found in the late 19th century, during the height of the Industrial Revolution. According to the UN, Australian workers in Melbourne staged a widespread strike on April 21, 1856, in support of an eight-hour workweek. The eight-hour day movement, which promoted eight hours for labour, eight hours for leisure, and eight hours for relaxation, is honoured on this day. The Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan staged the first Labour Day celebration in Chennai on May 1, 1923, as a result of this.

May 1 is observed as a public holiday in several countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, South Africa, Tunisia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Russia and China.