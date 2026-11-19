Grand Theft Auto VI launched across time zones on November 19 and shot to the top of Metacritic with a score of 99, drawing praise from players worldwide.

Grand Theft Auto VI released on Thursday, November 19, going live at midnight local time across markets including India, the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, Japan and New Zealand. Early reviews placed it at the summit of Metacritic's all-time gaming leaderboard with a score of 99.

Only one other title has matched that rating, Nintendo's 1998 classic The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time.

Developed by Rockstar Games, a studio under Take-Two Interactive, the release is expected to bring in billions of dollars in revenue for the publisher.

The game unlocked first in New Zealand as midnight struck, with other regions following through the day according to their time zones. In Sydney, 33-year-old Asif Mir began playing and livestreaming shortly after midnight and declared it the best game ever made, twenty minutes in. London gamers marked the occasion with countdowns and parties across the city.

Influencer Archie Whitby, 20, said the day was one he had waited for his whole life, adding that living through it felt almost dystopian and not quite real. Miami, which inspired the fictional Vice City setting, was among the last places to join in.

In India, the Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999 and the Ultimate Edition at Rs 7,499. The higher tier bundles extra vehicles, weapons, outfits and other in-game benefits on top of the base content. Players who pre-ordered before November 20 qualify for bonuses, including a one-month GTA subscription that must be redeemed by March 31, 2027, and which renews automatically as a paid plan unless cancelled.

The game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, downloadable through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, or installable from a disc for those who bought a physical copy. Depending on the console, up to 212GB of free storage may be required, and download times will vary with connection speed.

Connecting the console directly to a router by Ethernet cable can help. Players should confirm that installation and updates are complete, sign in to the correct account, redeem any codes included with boxed copies and charge their controllers before starting.

Rockstar has not released a PC version or announced a date for one, leaving PC players waiting on further word from the developer.

The story is set in Vice City, a stand-in for Miami, and follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a criminal couple whose partnership has drawn comparisons with Bonnie and Clyde, killed in a police ambush in 1934 after more than two years of robberies and violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also weighed in with an Instagram post comparing the gap between GTA V and GTA VI to the changes India has seen over the same period, writing that the country is playing a whole new game across a ten-slide post.