The Home Ministry's cyber crime centre has warned that active WhatsApp Web sessions on shared computers can let others read chats and send messages as you.

WhatsApp users who log in to the web version on shared or public computers could be leaving their accounts open to misuse, the Ministry of Home Affairs has warned through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

The advisory focuses on what happens when someone forgets to log out after using WhatsApp Web. A session left active allows the next person at that machine to read conversations and send messages in the account holder's name, without the owner knowing.

WhatsApp does provide a way to check. The Linked Devices section lists every computer and device connected to the account, and sessions can be ended remotely from the phone without touching the original machine.

To check on Android, open WhatsApp, tap the three-dot menu in the top right, and select Linked Devices. On iPhone, open WhatsApp, go to Settings and tap Linked Devices. The list of connected devices will appear, and any unfamiliar computer, browser or device should be logged out by tapping it and choosing Log Out.

Five signs can indicate that someone else has access. An unknown device in Linked Devices is the first. Messages you never sent, particularly links or requests for money, are the second. Contacts reporting suspicious messages from your number is the third. Replies arriving to conversations you did not start is the fourth. Any other activity you cannot account for is the fifth, and a working phone app is no proof the account is secure.

If an unfamiliar device shows up, the advice is to log it out immediately and then review recent conversations for messages sent without permission. Contacts should be told if the account was used to send suspicious messages, so they do not click harmful links, share personal details or transfer money to someone posing as the owner.

Keeping WhatsApp, the phone's operating system and the browser updated is also recommended, along with avoiding downloads from unknown sources and suspicious attachments.

The advisory further suggests that WhatsApp Web should not be used for financial, official or confidential work on shared computers. Anyone who does use it elsewhere should log out manually before leaving, since closing the browser tab does not always end an active session.