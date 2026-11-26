The feature, first announced on November 25, 2026, is now available internationally for Android and iPhone users. It enables both individual and group chats, allowing you to send greetings, reminders, and work-related messages without relying on third-party apps.

WhatsApp users no longer have to wait up until midnight to send birthday greetings or worry about missing essential communications. The Meta-owned messaging platform has finally launched its long-awaited scheduled messages feature, which lets users create messages ahead of time and choose when to send them.

The feature, first announced on November 25, 2026, is now available internationally for Android and iPhone users. It enables both individual and group chats, allowing you to send greetings, reminders, and work-related messages without relying on third-party apps.

What is WhatsApp's Scheduled Messages feature?

The new feature lets users schedule messages up to 14 days in advance. Instead of sending a message right away, users can choose a desired date and time. WhatsApp will then automatically send the message at the specified time.

The function accepts text messages, photos, and videos. Scheduled messages will appear to recipients in the same way as regular WhatsApp messages do, with no indication that they were prepared in advance. How Do I Schedule WhatsApp Messages on iPhone and Android? Once the functionality is accessible on your device, take these easy steps: 1. Launch WhatsApp on your Android smartphone or iPhone. 2. Choose the individual or group chat in which you wish to send a message. 3. Enter your message or choose a photo or video. 4. Rather than tapping, press and hold the send button. 5. Select your favorite date and time from the scheduling menu. 6. Confirm your decision to schedule the communication. WhatsApp will automatically deliver the message at the specified time. Can You Delete a Scheduled WhatsApp Message? Yes. WhatsApp users may check and cancel their impending scheduled messages before they are sent.

Users may view their scheduled messages on the chat information screen, where pending messages are displayed.

WhatsApp has not verified whether users may alter or postpone messages after they are created. Will scheduled messages be sent if your phone is turned off? One of the biggest advantages of the new feature is that scheduled messages may be delivered even if the sender's phone is turned off or has run out of charge.

WhatsApp has also confirmed that scheduled messages remain secured by end-to-end encryption, ensuring conversations stay private. When Will the Feature be Available in India? WhatsApp will progressively roll out scheduled messaging across Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

This implies that some users may already have access, while others must wait for the rollout to reach their accounts.

Users should keep WhatsApp updated to the most recent version. However, applying an update does not ensure immediate access to the functionality.