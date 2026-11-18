A viral clip from Malaysia shows a cyclist riding without lights at night coming within inches of a trailer truck on a narrow downhill road.

A cyclist riding in near total darkness came within inches of a passing trailer truck on a narrow, winding downhill road at night, in footage shared online by The Sun Malaysia.

The encounter, which was reshared by ROADS.sg, shows how little room separated the rider from the heavy vehicle as it went past.

According to the posts accompanying the clip, the cyclist was riding without lights, making him almost invisible on a road with no illumination.

Viewers and road safety pages who commented on the video pointed to the size of the risk. Heavy vehicles carry large blind spots and need wide turning radii, which leaves little margin for anyone sharing the road with them, particularly on a downhill curve.

Commenters said cyclists should use proper lighting, wear reflective gear and avoid high-traffic roads after dark.

The clip has been posted across multiple platforms, including YouTube Shorts and Instagram.