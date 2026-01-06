India has achieved significant economic milestones, according to government ministers. As a success for the 'Make in India' initiative, Apple iPhone exports reached Rs 4.51 lakh crore in 2025.

In a significant milestone for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Make in India' initiative, India has exported AppleiPhones worth Rs 4.51 lakh crore in 2025. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced on Monday that over the last 11 years, electronics production has increased 6-fold and electronics exports have increased 8-fold.

In a post on X, he stated, 'We have achieved a major milestone in PM Modi's Make in India and our journey to become a producer economy. In 2025, Apple shipped mobile phones worth Rs 4.51 lakh crore. In the fiscal year 2021-2025, Samsung exported phones worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore. In 11 years, electronics production has increased 6-fold and electronics exports have increased 8-fold.'

15 crore tonnes of rice production: India surpasses China to become No. 1

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday that India has surpassed China to become the world's largest rice producer with a production of 15 crore tonnes.

Speaking at an event of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, he said, 'India has surpassed China in rice production to become the world's largest producer. While China produced 14 crore tonnes of rice, India produced 15 crore tonnes to take the top spot. As a result, India is now supplying rice to foreign markets as well.'

