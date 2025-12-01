Key among Apple’s launches next year will be the iPhone Fold, said to sport a 7.7-inch display when unfolded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) reportedly has at least eight iPhone models in the works for 2026 and 2027, with some major changes to core smartphone features expected starting next year.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing The Information, Apple is planning a revamp of the iPhone’s front camera placement and housing design. While this is a major change in the iPhone’s appearance, Apple is said to retain other design elements.

This comes amid growing concerns of rising component costs driven by memory shortages as well as an increase in chip prices.

Apple shares were down nearly 0.1% in Tuesday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Eight iPhone Models

First off is the affordable iPhone 17e, which the report states would be an incremental update to the iPhone 16e, which starts at $599. The iPhone 17e will reportedly feature Apple’s C1X modem, along with a glass back to support MagSafe wireless charging.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will have the front-facing camera relocated to the top-left corner of the display, from its current position at the top-center. Apple will use an under-display Face ID sensor for facial recognition, the report says.

The iPhone Fold is also said to be set for a 2026 launch. The report describes that when folded, the iPhone Fold will have a 5.3-inch display, and a 7.7-inch one when unfolded. However, Apple is said to be encountering high levels of display defects during the device's development.

Apple also has the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, iPhone Air 2, and the iPhone 20 lined up for launch in 2027. The company is said to be considering adding a second camera to the iPhone Air 2 while keeping it cheaper.

Rising Costs To Hit Smartphone Industry

Earlier, Counterpoint Research stated in its latest report that rising smartphone component costs could dent industry shipments by 2.1% in 2026.

Entry-level phones priced under $200 are expected to be hit the most, while mid-range and high-end phones are expected to experience inflationary pressures at slightly lower rates.

“Apple and Samsung are best positioned to weather the next few quarters,” said Yang Wang, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research.

AAPL stock is up 9% year-to-date as well as over the past 12 months.

