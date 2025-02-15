Elon Musk fathered my child, claims influencer in shocking social media post

Influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed on X that Elon Musk is the father of her five-month-old child. Musk has not responded, while St. Clair requested privacy, citing media intrusion. The revelation has sparked widespread speculation.

Influencer Ashley St. Clair has made a startling revelation on social media, alleging that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the father of her five-month-old child.

In a post on Friday night, St. Clair, 31, wrote, "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father."

She captioned the statement with 'Alea lacta est', a Latin phrase meaning “the die is cast.”

St. Clair explained that she had not previously disclosed this information to protect their child’s privacy but felt compelled to do so as tabloid media was preparing to report on it.

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy and refrain from invasive reporting," she stated in her post.

Elon Musk remains silent on the claim

Elon Musk has yet to acknowledge the claim publicly. The Post has reached out to his legal team for confirmation.

Following her post, Musk continued tweeting on unrelated topics, showing no immediate reaction to the revelation.

Three hours later, St. Clair thanked supporters and announced she would be taking a break from social media.

"In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off-limits for journalists," she wrote. "Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while."

Elon Musk's children

If Clair's claim is confirmed, this child would be Musk’s 13th, shared across four different women.

Musk has five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson: twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. He also shares three children with musician Grimes—X Æ A-12 (known as X), Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Additionally, Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis have twins, Strider and Azure.

Notably, Musk’s entire family, including Zilis and their twins, was present at his recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, St. Clair was spotted at a New York Knicks game on Wednesday, dressed head-to-toe in Balenciaga, sources told The Post. She also recently ended a long Instagram hiatus, posting a throwback image from Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

