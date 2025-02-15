Elon Musk fathered my child, claims influencer in shocking social media post

Influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed on X that Elon Musk is the father of her five-month-old child. Musk has not responded, while St. Clair requested privacy, citing media intrusion. The revelation has sparked widespread speculation.

Elon Musk fathered my child, claims influencer in shocking social media post ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 11:26 AM IST

Influencer Ashley St. Clair has made a startling revelation on social media, alleging that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the father of her five-month-old child.

In a post on  Friday night, St. Clair, 31, wrote, "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father."

She captioned the statement with 'Alea lacta est', a Latin phrase meaning “the die is cast.”

St. Clair explained that she had not previously disclosed this information to protect their child’s privacy but felt compelled to do so as tabloid media was preparing to report on it.

Also read: Elon Musk buys $35 million mansion in Texas for his 11 children and their mothers: Report

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy and refrain from invasive reporting," she stated in her post.

Elon Musk remains silent on the claim

Elon Musk has yet to acknowledge the claim publicly. The Post has reached out to his legal team for confirmation.

Following her post, Musk continued tweeting on unrelated topics, showing no immediate reaction to the revelation.

Three hours later, St. Clair thanked supporters and announced she would be taking a break from social media.

"In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off-limits for journalists," she wrote. "Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while."

Elon Musk's children

If Clair's claim is confirmed, this child would be Musk’s 13th, shared across four different women.

Musk has five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson: twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. He also shares three children with musician Grimes—X Æ A-12 (known as X), Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Additionally, Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis have twins, Strider and Azure.

Notably, Musk’s entire family, including Zilis and their twins, was present at his recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elon Musk fathered my child, claims influencer in shocking social media post ddr

Meanwhile, St. Clair was spotted at a New York Knicks game on Wednesday, dressed head-to-toe in Balenciaga, sources told The Post. She also recently ended a long Instagram hiatus, posting a throwback image from Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

Also read: Maye Musk: Elon Musk’s glamorous mother, model at 76

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details gcw

Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details

JioHotstar is now live in India! Check new subscription plans, benefits and more gcw

JioHotstar is now live in India! Check new subscription plans, benefits and more

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Blue Prince and more: Sony announces PlayStation Plus game catalog for February 2025 gcw

Star Wars Jedi to Blue Prince and more: Sony announces PlayStation Plus game catalog for February 2025

Realme P3x 5G set to launch on February 18; Official design, colours, specifications REVEALED! gcw

Realme P3x 5G set to launch on February 18; Official design, colours, specifications REVEALED!

iPhone SE 4 launch on February 19? Apple CEO Tim Cook teases an upcoming Apple event (WATCH) gcw

iPhone SE 4 launch on February 19? Apple CEO Tim Cook teases an upcoming Apple event (WATCH)

Recent Stories

How to become a commercial pilot in India iwh

How to become a commercial pilot in India

Indian Railways offers 50% discount for senior women, 40% for senior men; check eligibility AJR

Indian Railways offers 50% discount for senior women, 40% for senior men; check eligibility

Chhaava, Deva to Sky Force: 2025's most impressive opening day hits NTI

Chhaava, Deva to Sky Force: 2025’s Most impressive opening day hits

Dhoom Dhaam Twitter REVIEW: Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi's film sparks mixed reactions; Check

Dhoom Dhaam Twitter REVIEW: Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi's film sparks mixed reactions; Check

Kerala: Wayanad landslide-affected residents to protest loan-only rehabilitation plan, minister slams Centre dmn

Kerala: Wayanad landslide-affected residents to protest loan-only rehabilitation plan, minister slams Centre

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon