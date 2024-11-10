Maye Musk: Elon Musk’s glamorous mother, model at 76

World News
Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, is considered the world's richest mother. She maintains a glamorous appearance at 76.
Born in South Africa in 1948, Maye Musk is a model and dietitian with a 50-year modeling career.
Maye Musk has graced covers of Time, Vogue, Sports Illustrated, and more, starting her modeling career in the 1950s.
Maye Musk began working at 8, creating bulletins, newsletters, and affixing stamps on envelopes.
At 12, Maye worked as a receptionist with her twin. She married Errol Musk, a South African engineer, at 22.
Maye Musk's eldest son, Elon, co-founded seven companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.
Kimbal Musk, Maye's second son, is a chef, Tesla/SpaceX board member, and founder of The Kitchen restaurant chain.
Maye's daughter, Tosca, co-founded Passionflix, a streaming platform adapting romance novels into films.
With Elon's $290.3B, Kimbal's $700M, and Tosca's $170M, Maye is considered the world's richest mother.