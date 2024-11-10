World News

Maye Musk: Elon Musk’s glamorous mother, model at 76

Maye Musk: The World's Richest Mother

Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, is considered the world's richest mother. She maintains a glamorous appearance at 76.

Born in...

Born in South Africa in 1948, Maye Musk is a model and dietitian with a 50-year modeling career.

Modeling since the 1950s

Maye Musk has graced covers of Time, Vogue, Sports Illustrated, and more, starting her modeling career in the 1950s.

Started working in...

Maye Musk began working at 8, creating bulletins, newsletters, and affixing stamps on envelopes.

Maye Musk's Early Life and Marriage

At 12, Maye worked as a receptionist with her twin. She married Errol Musk, a South African engineer, at 22.

Elon Musk: Maye's Eldest Son

Maye Musk's eldest son, Elon, co-founded seven companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.

Kimbal Musk: Chef and Entrepreneur

Kimbal Musk, Maye's second son, is a chef, Tesla/SpaceX board member, and founder of The Kitchen restaurant chain.

Tosca Musk: Co-founder of Passionflix

Maye's daughter, Tosca, co-founded Passionflix, a streaming platform adapting romance novels into films.

The Musk Family Fortune

With Elon's $290.3B, Kimbal's $700M, and Tosca's $170M, Maye is considered the world's richest mother.

Find Next One