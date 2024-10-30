Elon Musk buys $35 million mansion in Texas for his 11 children and their mothers: Report

Elon Musk has purchased a large estate in Austin, Texas, with plans to house all eleven of his children and their mothers. This unique arrangement aims to facilitate his time with his children and foster connections among them.

First Published Oct 30, 2024, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

The entrepreneur Elon Musk intends to bring all 11 of his children and their moms together in an unusual family arrangement. According to The New York Times, he has paid Rs 35 million for a 14,400-square-foot estate in Austin, Texas, along with a six-bedroom property next to it.  According to the reports, Elon Musk's Texas home is only ten minutes away from the opulent residence, which has a Tuscan-inspired style.

According to reports, Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, thinks the unique arrangement would allow him to plan his time with his kids and help them be involved in each other's lives. Since 2002, Musk has fathered twelve children. But at barely 10 weeks old, his first kid with his ex-wife, Justine Musk, passed away from SIDS.

Before divorcing, the couple used IVF to have five children in 2008: triplets Saxon, Damian, and Kai, and twins Griffin and Vivian. Following this, Musk had a public relationship with British actress Talulah Riley, whom he married and divorced twice. They never had any children.

Musk and musician Grimes, whose actual name is Claire Boucher, welcomed three additional children between 2020 and 2022. "X" is the name they gave their children, along with "Y" for Extra Dark Siderael and "Tau" for Techno Mechanicus. At the moment, Grimes and Musk are engaged in a court dispute for child custody.

Musk and Shivon Zillis, an executive at Musk's brain technology start-up Neuralink, secretly welcomed twins in 2021. This year, he also revealed that they had a third kid. Musk has also purchased a third home that’s a short walk from the other two. However, only one of the mothers has agreed to shift. 

