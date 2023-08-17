Don't sleep next to your iPhone while it's charging: Apple's warning to users

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple has issued a warning about the potential dangers of sleeping next to a charging phone, including the risk of fire, electric shock, injuries, and property damage. To avoid these hazards, Apple strongly advises users to ensure their phones are charging while connected to a cable in an area with good ventilation.

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    Apple has issued a warning to phone users, alerting them to the potential dangers of sleeping next to a charging phone. The business emphasises the value of safe phone charging in a service announcement and underscores the dangers of dozing next to a gadget that is plugged in.

    There is a chance of fire, electric shock, injury, and damage to the phone and property, among other dangers. Apple strongly urges consumers to make sure their phones are charging while connected to a cable in an area with appropriate ventilation in order to prevent these risks.

    It is also advised avoiding charging a phone when it is covered by a blanket or pillow owing to the increased possibility of the device overheating. The key message from Apple is clear: "Do not sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, and avoid placing them under a blanket, pillow, or your body while connected to a power source." It is advised to only use or charge iPhones, power adapters, and wireless chargers in areas that have good ventilation."

    Apple emphasises the possible risk of using chargers from other manufacturers, particularly less expensive models that might not adhere to the same safety requirements as Apple's branded chargers. Apple suggests consumers choose "Made for iPhone" cords that follow global safety standards in order to allay any worries about this.

    While third-party cables and power adapters that adhere to USB 2.0 or later standards and follow applicable safety rules can be used to charge an iPhone, the firm warns that certain adapters may not do so, creating risks of injury or even death.  Additionally, it emphasises the necessity of immediately throwing away broken chargers and the significance of avoiding charging phones close to liquids or water. 

    Apple suggests putting safety first by carefully adhering to their recommendations. Users may protect themselves, their phones, and their surroundings from potential dangers by following these tips.

