    Apple iPhone 15 Plus features, images leaked ahead of September launch

    The latest leak reveals iPhone 15 battery type, charging components, and also the presence of an Apple-designed 3LD3 chip within the device. A user named Majin Bu recently tweeted a few pictures, giving a close look at the phone's USB C connector and also about its self-designed chip.
     

    Apple iPhone 15 Plus features images leaked ahead of September launch
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    The much awaited release of the Apple iPhone 15 series is probably a few weeks away. A few leaks have started to appear online, providing significant indications about the characteristics of the new iPhone before its anticipated September debut, as Apple fans impatiently await the series. Many theories have been spreading on social media sites, from its cost to its features and specs.

    The most recent leak provides information on the iPhone 15's battery type, charging components, and the presence of a 3LD3 chip made by Apple. On social media, a few allegedly images of the iPhone 15 Plus have also gone viral, enthusing consumers.

    In the first series of pictures, Majin Bu offered a glimpse of the charging components including the phone's USB C connector. Majin Bu provided a look of the phone's USB C port as well as other charging components in the first round of images. The user also uploaded further images of the 3LD3 chip packed. He withheld the chip's specific function, though.

    It should be noted that information concerning the phone's USB Type-C connector has already surfaced on social media. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated earlier in March that the iPhone 15 series phone will have a USB Type-C connection and would enable quick charging when used with officially approved cords.

    On the other hand, Unknownz1, another Apple insider, has revealed some information on the next Apple phones. It continued by disclosing the components of the CPU and GPU, the clock rates, and the quantity and kind of RAM.

    Apple is rumoured to have its presentation on September 13 this year, which makes sense given that the corporation typically announces on the second Tuesday (or occasionally Wednesday) of the month. If Apple does decide to unveil the new iPhone range on September 13, the smartphone should be up for pre-order on September 15 and may go on general sale on September 22 based on past experience.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
