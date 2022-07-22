Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Documents signed by Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, other tech leaders set to hit auction

    Bill Gates, Esther Dyson, Pixar co-founder Alvy Ray Smith, former Apple CEO John Sculley, and former Apple design team member Bill Atkinson are among the pioneers whose autographs are displayed.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    A number of documents signed by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and other computer pioneers, as well as other rare Apple artefacts, will be auctioned off later this month. Charles Mann, the developer of the instructive Powersharing Series and the guy who captured audio of early NeXT computer sessions, gathered the materials throughout the years. According to AppleInsider, they will be included in a new "Apple, Jobs, and Computer Hardware" lot that will be auctioned off soon.

    Although the collection contains computer manuals and an Apple Newton MessagePad, some of the most interesting items are a series of papers, releases, and other pieces of paper signed by Jobs, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and others.

    Among the documents are release forms signed by a plethora of different technological pioneers who took part in the Powersharing Series, a collection of speeches and education sessions recorded on audio at the Boston Computer Society.

    Bill Gates, Esther Dyson, Pixar co-founder Alvy Ray Smith, former Apple CEO John Sculley, and former Apple design team member Bill Atkinson are among the pioneers whose autographs are displayed.

    The Jobs document has a starting bid of $1,000 and an anticipated auction price of $12,000. A Wozniak-signed release form costs $200. The lot will be auctioned off on Friday, July 22 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. It will be closed on August 18.

