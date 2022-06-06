Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Extremely rare, natural salt-water pearl necklace sells for Rs 6.2 crore at online auction

    Natural salt-water pearls in two distinct hues are graded on the necklace. It is made up of three rows of pearls interspersed with faceted crystal discs. It is also attached to a gold clasp studded with old cut diamonds.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    An extremely rare pearl necklace earned Rs 6.24 crore at Mumbai's AstaGuru auction house. The jewellery is comprised of incredibly precious real pearls and was part of AstaGuru's 'Heirloom Jewelry Silver & Timepieces' line.

    Natural salt-water pearls in two distinct hues are graded on the necklace. It is made up of three rows of pearls interspersed with faceted crystal discs. It is also attached to a gold clasp studded with old cut diamonds.

    Aside from its stunning beauty and scarcity, the size of the jewellery contributes to its exorbitant price. The genuine pearl weighs 2485.73 chau / 181 pcs, while the diamond clasp weighs roughly 5.70/37 pcs, according to the auction house website. The diameter of the prized genuine pearl beads ranges from 5.25 mm to 15.60 mm.

    The necklace has pearls in two distinct colours, with the centre row pearls seeming different from the other two rows. 

    Aside from that, an excellent pearl necklace was auctioned off at the AstaGuru auction house for Rs 1.48 crore. The jewellery is composed of five rows of exquisite natural pearls totaling 619.50 chau/448 pieces. It has 453 graded natural pearls that "exude an equal tone and are exceedingly well-matched." 

    Pearls are still one of the most prized natural gems. They are derived from mollusks such as oysters and mussels. While mussels generate pearls in freshwater ponds and rivers, oysters produce pearls in salt water. The scarcity of pearls, along with their market demand, drives up their value. The value of a single pearl is usually determined by its form, lustre, kind, colour, surface quality, and size.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
