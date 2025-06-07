Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the world’s highest railway bridge — the iconic Chenab Bridge — along with the Anji Rail Bridge and the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, flagging off Vande Bharat trains connecting Katra to Srinagar. The bridge, a critical link in realising the dream of seamless railway travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, stands as a testament to India’s engineering prowess and determination.

Constructed by Afcons Infrastructure Limited, the Chenab Bridge towers 359 metres above the river, making it 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower and the tallest railway bridge on the planet.

Chenab Bridge: How Project Team Navigated Through Steep Slopes

Reaching the site, nestled in the rugged terrain of the Himalayas, was among the first of many challenges faced by the project team. "Initially, mules and horses were used by the project team to reach the location. Slowly over a period, temporary roads were created and access was made available to the site," a spokesperson from Afcons said.

Eventually, the team carved out 11-km and 12-km roads on the North and South banks of the Chenab river respectively to facilitate construction.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Vice Chairman of Afcons, described the bridge as more than a structural feat. "It is a symbol of India's resolve to conquer the most formidable challenges with ingenuity and courage," he said.

To tame the steep Himalayan slopes, Afcons deployed massive consolidation grouting to stabilise the ground for the massive arch foundations. "The ancient and steep slopes of the Himalayas were tamed using massive consolidation grouting, making them sturdy for the colossal arch foundations," the company said.

The arch was constructed using a cantilever technique from both riverbanks. "The first big moment of triumph came on April 5, 2021, when a single majestic arch approaching steadily from both banks met at the crown," the company recalled.

Chenab Bridge: Symbol of Engineering Excellence

Giridhar Rajagopalan, Deputy Managing Director, Afcons, highlighted another milestone achieved during the viaduct construction. "For the first time in Indian Railways, incremental launching was done on a transition curve and a longitudinal gradient, both occurring at the same location, for the deck launching of the viaduct portion of the Chenab Bridge," he said.

The viaduct, featuring multiple transition areas, required a precisely planned launching sequence, executed in four separate segments, the company spokesperson added.

S Paramasivan, Managing Director of Afcons, called the bridge a symbol of national commitment and engineering excellence. "For Afcons, it represents our unwavering commitment to nation-building and our ability to reimagine infrastructure in the toughest terrains. This bridge will inspire generations of engineers and stands as a tribute to the power of Indian engineering and teamwork," he said.

In another first for Indian Railways, a laboratory accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL) was established on site to ensure rigorous quality control at every stage of the project.

Following the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi walked on the towering structure with the Tricolour in hand and also rode a rail engine coach to the site, marking a historic moment in India's railway journey.

