A legal case involving two Big Tech titans and a top AI company would have far-reaching consequences.

Microsoft is considering legal action against Amazon and OpenAI over a $50 billion deal that could breach its preexisting exclusive partnership with OpenAI.

The dispute centers on AWS hosting OpenAI's forthcoming agentic AI product line, Frontier.

If the dispute goes to court, it would renew scrutiny on cloud-AI deals and potentially disrupt OpenAI's IPO plans.

Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com, Inc. could be heading toward a legal clash over OpenAI, a dispute that would send shockwaves through the world of hyperscaler-AI partnerships and cast fresh uncertainty over OpenAI's planned public listing.

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The Financial Times reported that Microsoft is weighing legal action against Amazon and OpenAI over a $50 billion deal it believes could violate its exclusive cloud partnership with the ChatGPT maker, citing people familiar with the matter.

Microsoft first backed OpenAI in 2019 and has since invested an estimated $13 billion-$14 billion across multiple rounds. Following OpenAI's restructuring last October, Microsoft holds roughly 27% equity in the for-profit entity, making it the company's largest shareholder.

What's The MSFT-AMZN-OpenAI Tangle?

At the heart of the conflict is whether Amazon Web Services can host OpenAI's new commercial product, Frontier, without violating a long-standing agreement that requires all access to OpenAI's models to flow through Microsoft's Azure platform.

Frontier is built on top of OpenAI's existing AI agent tools, designed to make it easier for businesses to pull together the data sources their agents need to function. According to OpenAI, the agents will be able to draw on information from multiple sources to complete tasks such as managing files and executing code.

Amazon and OpenAI are developing a technical workaround, but Microsoft reportedly disputes its viability, arguing the approach would violate the spirit of their agreement, if not its explicit terms.

Microsoft had been OpenAI's exclusive cloud provider since its first investment, though it gave up that exclusivity during OpenAI's restructuring last October.

What's At Stake?

For now, the three companies are still in talks to resolve the matter without going to court. One source told the FT that Microsoft is unlikely to pursue litigation while it is already facing regulatory probes in the U.S., UK, and EU over alleged anti-competitive licensing practices tied to Azure.

But if the dispute does escalate, the consequences could be significant. A court case would put cloud-AI arrangements under fresh regulatory scrutiny across the industry. It could complicate OpenAI's IPO timeline, which is already clouded by Elon Musk's ongoing lawsuit against the company and its CEO, Sam Altman.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' for MSFT and 'extremely bearish' for AMZN, as traders remained focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later on Wednesday.

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