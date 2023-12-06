ChatGPT, SRK's Jawan, Oppenheimer among top 10 most-viewed Wikipedia pages of 2023 | See full list

Millions around the world turn to Wikipedia when they want to better understand the world around them, and that apparently includes artificial intelligence — the most searched topic on the online encyclopedia in 2023. See full list here.

Wikipedia is a valuable resource for many people looking for knowledge on a number of issues. To commemorate this, the Wikimedia Foundation—the organisation behind Wikipedia—releases its list of the top-read articles at the end of each year, as do many other platforms.

This year is no different, with numerous emergent technology themes, such as generative AI, the Cricket World Cup, and films, making the cut. Overall, Wikipedia English received a total of 84 billion views this year, per Wikimedia. The list also revealed that a number of India-related topics have made it to the top, a trend that has been observed in recent years.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 2a in the works? Here's what we know so far

Here is the full list:

1. ChatGPT: 49,490,406 pageviews

2. Deaths in 2023: 42,666,860 pageviews

3. 2023 Cricket World Cup: 38,171,653 pageviews

4. Indian Premier League: 32,012,810 pageviews

5. Oppenheimer (film): 28,348,248 pageviews

6. Cricket World Cup: 25,961,417 pageviews

7. J. Robert Oppenheimer: 25,672,469 pageviews

8. Jawan (film): 21,791,126 pageviews

9. 2023 Indian Premier League: 20,694,974 pageviews

10. Pathaan (film): 19,932,509 pageviews

Also Read | OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 12: Check out 6 key differences you should know

11. The Last of Us (TV series): 19,791,789 pageviews

12. Taylor Swift, 19,418,385: pageviews

13. Barbie (film): 18,051,077 pageviews

14. Cristiano Ronaldo: 17,492,537 pageviews

15. Lionel Messi: 16,623,630 pageviews

16. Premier League: 16,604,669 pageviews

17. Matthew Perry: 16,454,666 pageviews

18. United States: 16,240,461 pageviews

19. Elon Musk: 14,370,395 pageviews

20. Avatar: The Way of Water: 14,303,116 pageviews

Also Read | iQOO 12 price accidentally revealed on Amazon ahead of December 12

21. India: 13,850,178 pageviews

22. Lisa Marie Presley: 13,764,007 pageviews

23. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: 13,392,917 pageviews

24. Russian invasion of Ukraine: 12,798,866 pageviews

25. Andrew Tate: 12,728,616 pageviews

According to Wikipedia, this list was "originally published on 28 November 2023 using English Wikipedia data pulled by the Wikimedia Foundation." On January 3, 2024, it will be updated with full-year statistics. All of the data includes pageviews that went directly to the articles as well as those that went indirectly via any redirects."

Furthermore, it stated that it eliminated any articles with "less than 20% or more than 75% mobile views," since this frequently connects with spam, botnets, and other issues.

Also Read | Gmail is ready to release BIGGEST update in a bid to curb spam mails