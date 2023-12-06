Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ChatGPT, SRK's Jawan, Oppenheimer among top 10 most-viewed Wikipedia pages of 2023 | See full list

    Millions around the world turn to Wikipedia when they want to better understand the world around them, and that apparently includes artificial intelligence — the most searched topic on the online encyclopedia in 2023. See full list here.

    ChatGPT SRK Jawan Oppenheimer among top 10 most viewed Wikipedia pages of 2023 see full list gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    Wikipedia is a valuable resource for many people looking for knowledge on a number of issues. To commemorate this, the Wikimedia Foundation—the organisation behind Wikipedia—releases its list of the top-read articles at the end of each year, as do many other platforms.

    This year is no different, with numerous emergent technology themes, such as generative AI, the Cricket World Cup, and films, making the cut. Overall, Wikipedia English received a total of 84 billion views this year, per Wikimedia. The list also revealed that a number of India-related topics have made it to the top, a trend that has been observed in recent years.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone 2a in the works? Here's what we know so far

    Here is the full list: 
    1. ChatGPT: 49,490,406 pageviews
    2. Deaths in 2023: 42,666,860 pageviews
    3. 2023 Cricket World Cup: 38,171,653 pageviews
    4. Indian Premier League: 32,012,810 pageviews
    5. Oppenheimer (film): 28,348,248 pageviews
    6. Cricket World Cup: 25,961,417 pageviews
    7. J. Robert Oppenheimer: 25,672,469 pageviews
    8. Jawan (film): 21,791,126 pageviews
    9. 2023 Indian Premier League: 20,694,974 pageviews
    10. Pathaan (film): 19,932,509 pageviews

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 12: Check out 6 key differences you should know

    11. The Last of Us (TV series): 19,791,789 pageviews
    12. Taylor Swift, 19,418,385: pageviews
    13. Barbie (film): 18,051,077 pageviews
    14. Cristiano Ronaldo: 17,492,537 pageviews
    15. Lionel Messi: 16,623,630 pageviews
    16. Premier League: 16,604,669 pageviews
    17. Matthew Perry: 16,454,666 pageviews
    18. United States: 16,240,461 pageviews
    19. Elon Musk: 14,370,395 pageviews
    20. Avatar: The Way of Water: 14,303,116 pageviews

    Also Read | iQOO 12 price accidentally revealed on Amazon ahead of December 12

    21. India: 13,850,178 pageviews
    22. Lisa Marie Presley: 13,764,007 pageviews
    23. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: 13,392,917 pageviews
    24. Russian invasion of Ukraine: 12,798,866 pageviews
    25. Andrew Tate: 12,728,616 pageviews

    According to Wikipedia, this list was "originally published on 28 November 2023 using English Wikipedia data pulled by the Wikimedia Foundation." On January 3, 2024, it will be updated with full-year statistics. All of the data includes pageviews that went directly to the articles as well as those that went indirectly via any redirects." 

    Furthermore, it stated that it eliminated any articles with "less than 20% or more than 75% mobile views," since this frequently connects with spam, botnets, and other issues.

    Also Read | Gmail is ready to release BIGGEST update in a bid to curb spam mails

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Redmi 13C 5G Why you should buy this budget friendly smartphone gcw

    Redmi 13C 5G: Why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone?

    Nothing Phone 2a in the works Here is what we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a in the works? Here's what we know so far

    OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 12 Check out 6 key differences you should know gcw

    OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 12: Check out 6 key differences you should know

    iQOO 12 price accidentally revealed on Amazon ahead of December 12 gcw

    iQOO 12 price accidentally revealed on Amazon ahead of December 12

    Gmail is ready to release BIGGEST update in a bid to curb spam mails gcw

    Gmail is ready to release BIGGEST update in a bid to curb spam mails

    Recent Stories

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film RKK

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film

    Proud moment Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor AJR

    'Proud moment': Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor

    Tennis David Goffin's Top 10 quotes: Insights into the mind of a Tennis star osf

    David Goffin's Top 10 quotes: Insights into the mind of a Tennis star

    7 foods to combat fatigue and boost energy in winters SHG

    7 foods to combat fatigue and boost energy in winters

    Navigating the Financial Career Landscape: A Guide for Aspiring Professionals

    Navigating the Financial Career Landscape: A Guide for Aspiring Professionals

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon