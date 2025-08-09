Image Credit : Twitter

After more than a decade, Rockstar Games’ blockbuster franchise Grand Theft Auto is finally making a comeback with GTA 6, set to release in 2026. Two trailers have already been released, giving fans a peek into the highly anticipated open-world title — the first showcasing the world of GTA 6, and the second introducing lead characters Jason and Lucia.

Below is a breakdown of the release date, pricing, gameplay features, and new characters.