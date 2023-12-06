Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gmail is ready to release BIGGEST update in a bid to curb spam mails

     Gmail has worked extensively on improving the detection rate for spam mails which the company claims is now 38 per cent better. Google is advancing its detection methods to match the capability of spammers who use invisible characters and keyword stuffing at times to evade Gmail’s spam detection systems.

    Gmail is ready to release BIGGEST update in a bid to curb spam mails gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Gmail users have received one of the most crucial security patches in years, which appears to avoid the most serious concern for users. The email platform seeks to reduce the amount of spam mail that reaches your inbox, and this upgrade appears to be making significant progress in that regard. Gmail has worked hard to improve the detection rate for spam emails, which the firm claims is now 38% better.

    However, how does this convert into real-time detection and fewer spam emails arriving in the user's inbox? Google is improving its detection tools to match the capabilities of spammers, who exploit invisible characters and keyword stuffing to avoid Gmail's spam detection systems at times.

    Google is now building the tech that enables Gmail to read into a spammer’s mind and pick up their tricks instead of raising any alarm. Google is using RETVec (Resilient & Efficient Text Vectorizer) to filter the spam mails that looks to reduce the false detection of such mails.

    Also Read | Apple now considers THIS first-gen iPhone as 'vintage'

    The intriguing aspect of RETVec is that Google claims to have thoroughly tested the technology under adverse conditions over the past year, and the results have given them the confidence to use it on a bigger scale. Google's new spam detection technology is compatible with online, on-device monitoring, and other use cases. 

    Google intends to address the problem of spam emails in a variety of ways. According to reports, Google is adding a new unsubscribe button to the Gmail Android app, making it easier to opt out of spam emails.

    The Gmail unsubscribe button functionality is not yet generally accessible, and there is no word on whether it will be available on iOS devices.  As per reports, the Unsubscribe button will be located next to the sender’s information, and tapping on it will unsubscribe you from future emails.

    Also Read | Did you know GTA 6 trailer crossed Mr Beast's YouTube record as most-watched video in 24 hours

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple now considers THIS first-gen iPhone as vintage gcw

    Apple now considers THIS first-gen iPhone as 'vintage'

    Did you know GTA 6 trailer crossed Mr Beast YouTube record as most watched non music video in 24 hours gcw

    Did you know GTA 6 trailer crossed Mr Beast's YouTube record as most-watched video in 24 hours

    WhatsApp update Here is how you can download and share Netflix s Archies stickers gcw

    WhatsApp update: Here's how you can download and share Netflix's Archies stickers

    OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset 3x periscope lens launched in China check details gcw

    OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset, 3x periscope lens launched in China

    Tecno Spark Go 2024 launched in India priced under Rs 7000 Check features camera details more gcw

    Tecno Spark Go 2024 launched in India, priced under Rs 7,000; Check features, camera details & more

    Recent Stories

    cricket Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell willing to play IPL until he 'can't walk anymore' osf

    Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell willing to play IPL until he 'can't walk anymore'

    Kerala teen's death after overtaking police vehicle: Court rejects clean chit to cops; to probe directly anr

    Kerala teen's death after overtaking police vehicle: Court rejects clean chit to cops; to probe directly

    BDA controversy: Retired officers under scrutiny for contract work amid corruption claims in Bengaluru vkp

    BDA controversy: Retired officers under scrutiny for contract work amid corruption claims in Bengaluru

    Kerala: Orthodox church takes disciplinary action against priest who exhibited nudity in train rkn

    Kerala: Orthodox church takes disciplinary action against priest who exhibited nudity in train

    Most Powerful Women 2023: Taylor Swift joins Kamala Harris, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey on Forbes list RBA

    Most Powerful Women 2023: Taylor Swift joins Kamala Harris, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey on Forbes list

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon