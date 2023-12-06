Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    iQOO 12 price accidentally revealed on Amazon ahead of December 12

    iQOO 12's price was accidentally revealed on Amazon ahead of its December 12 launch in India. The phone will be the first to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Price for both the 12GB and 16GB versions revealed on Amazon, but later deleted.

    iQOO 12 price accidentally revealed on Amazon ahead of December 12 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    iQOO 12 is all set to debut in India on December 12.  The phone succeeds iQOO's flagship, the iQOO 11. The iQOO 12's pricing was announced on Amazon ahead of the big launch. However, the e-commerce giant has now removed the pricing, which was most likely exposed inadvertently. However, tipper Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted a screenshot of the listing. The iQOO 12 will be the first phone to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

    Pre-orders for the iQOO 12 have begun on Amazon and the iQOO Store in India. Now, let's look at the iQOO 12 5G's rumoured pricing in India.

    Ambhore's iQOO 12 5G specifications include costs for both the 12GB and 16GB models. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model will cost Rs 52,999, while the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage model will cost Rs 57,999.

    Also Read | Gmail is ready to release BIGGEST update in a bid to curb spam mails

    Those who want to get the phone early can do so by purchasing a Rs 999 priority pass from iQOO.com or Amazon.in. People who pre-order will receive unique advantages such as complimentary Vivo TWS earphones worth Rs 2,999. As the debut date approaches, we'll receive additional details.

    The iQOO 12 features a large 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a crisp 1.5K resolution at 2800 — 1260 pixels and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. Its screen has a max brightness of 3000 nits and supports HDR10+ for rich pictures. Powering this device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with an Adreno 750 GPU, ensuring smooth performance.

    The iQOO 12 runs FunTouchOS 14, which is based on Android 14, and offers three Android version upgrades: Android 15, Android 16, and Android 17. It has an excellent camera combination, including a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a wide 150° field of view, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a V3 imaging processor for better photography. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies.

    Also Read | Did you know GTA 6 trailer crossed Mr Beast's YouTube record as most-watched video in 24 hours

    The gadget includes a 5000mAh battery and offers quick charging via a USB Type-C connector using 120W FlashCharge technology. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Colour options include the Legend Edition in White and the Track Edition in Black, appealing to a wide range of stylistic preferences.

     

