    OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 12: Check out 6 key differences you should know

    The OnePlus 12 has officially arrived, right on schedule. Speculation is rife that OnePlus may launch the OnePlus 12 in India sometime around January 23-24. Check out 6 key differences between OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11.

    OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 12 Check out 6 key differences you should know gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    The OnePlus 12 has finally arrived, exactly on time. In comparison to the OnePlus 11, the "12" appears to be a substantial upgrade. There are the typical suspects, such as the standard processor change. The screen is also somewhat larger.  The OnePlus 12 boasts a larger battery and returns wireless charging. The price is a bit higher, but not by much and so, OnePlus seems to have done well with the OnePlus 12 as an overall package deal. 

    Check out 6 key differences between OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11

    DISPLAY
    The OnePlus 12 has a 6.82-inch 2K or 1440p LTPO AMOLED display.It has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits in principle. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is used. OnePlus has integrated their rainfall touch technology into the panel, allowing customers to receive smooth touch responses even when it is raining. In comparison, the OnePlus 11 offers a smaller 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Victus protection.

    DESIGN
    The OnePlus 12 design is an extension and continuation of the OnePlus 11. The most noticeable change is that OnePlus has shifted the alert slider from the right to the left side of the screen. The OnePlus 12 weighs 220g and is 9.15mm in thickness. At least in China, it will be available in green, white, and black. The OnePlus 12 is water and dust resistant to IP65 standards. In comparison, the OnePlus 11 weighs up to 205g and measures 8.56mm depending on the variant. It just contains IP64.

    PROCESSOR
    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the 12. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is included in the 11 model.

    CAMERA
    The OnePlus 12 boasts a triple camera arrangement on the back, with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor as the primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor behind an ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor behind a 3x periscope telephoto lens. It sports a 32-megapixel camera on the front. The OnePlus 11 also includes three sensors on the rear. A 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX81 behind an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 32MP 2x telephoto with RGBW setup for portraiture are included. A 16MP camera is located on the front of the device.

    CONFIGURATION
    The OnePlus 12 is available in three configurations: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. The OnePlus 11 is available in 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB capacities.

    BATTERY
    The OnePlus 12 has a 5,400mAh battery and supports 100W rapid wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 11 includes a smaller 5,000mAh battery and 100W rapid wired charging capabilities.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
