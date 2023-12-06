Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nothing Phone 2a in the works? Here's what we know so far

    Nothing is allegedly gearing up to launch an affordable version of its latest flagship phone - the Nothing Phone (2). The upcoming phone might be called Nothing Phone 2a with a design that looks similar to the Nothing Phone (1).
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    Nothing just updated its bio on X (previously Twitter), stating that 'something is coming this week'. While the business has not revealed anything, rumours suggest that it will be the Phone 2a, a more cheaper version of its newest flagship phone, the Nothing Phone (2).

    Nothing may reveal the phone's debut date later this week, according to a recent post on X by the well-known tipster Abhishek Yadav. The report comes after another recognised tipter noticed the impending phone with the model number A142 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website earlier this month.

    Nothing has entered a new smartphone with the model number AIN142 to the IMEI database earlier this year in August, revealing the rear of the phone. While the model numbers may differ, this might be due to different internal IDs or geographical variances.

    The Nothing Phone 2a, like the Nothing Phone (1), may have a boxy shape, a transparent rear panel, and a Glyph interface. According to rumours, the forthcoming phone would have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

    The Nothing Phone 2a will feature a different battery capacity than the business's current product portfolio, which comprises of two phones, since the company has registered a new battery with model number NT03.

    While there is no information on the chipset of the Nothing Phone 2a, given that it will be a less expensive version of the Nothing Phone (2), we assume it to feature a SoC that is more powerful than the Snapdragon 778G but less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

    According to several reports, the forthcoming phone would sport a dual camera configuration and a glass back.  However, we recommend that you take this information with a grain of salt because the corporation has yet to publicly announce anything.

