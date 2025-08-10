Image Credit : Getty

India's series-levelling win at The Oval was to be etched in the annals of history. The win became India's narrowest win in Test cricket in terms of runs, surpassing their 13-run triumph over Australia in Mumbai in 2004-05 season. The Oval Test also marked the first time India managed to win either the fifth or sixth Test of a series away from home. It had taken them 17 attempts to get there. Their only other experience of playing a sixth Test overseas was back in 1982-83, at Karachi in Pakistan, and even that had ended in a draw. The match was defined by the brilliance of Mohammed Siraj, who picked up the final wicket of the game and was the leading wicket taker of the series with 23 wickets, the joint-most by an Indian bowler in a Test series in England, a record he now shares with Jasprit Bumrah, who achieved the same across the 2021 and 2022 legs.