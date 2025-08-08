Image Credit : Apple Hub | Twitter

With the iPhone 17 series anticipated to arrive next month, Apple is preparing for what may be one of its most significant iPhone releases in years. Industry sources estimate that early September is the most likely window, even though the corporation has not formally announced the date yet. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the reveal dates may be September 9 or September 10. This would be in line with Apple's custom of hosting iPhone events in the second week of September.

This year's event is likely to feature four iPhone models: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Max. Along with the smartphones, Apple is expected to reveal the Apple Watch Series 11, the Watch SE 3, and the Watch Ultra 3, resulting in a crowded array of new products.

Here are some leaked data about the new iPhones, including the design, display, camera, and other features.