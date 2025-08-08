Apple iPhone 17 Leak Roundup: Design, Display & Camera Details Revealed
The iPhone 17 series, expected in September, may include four models with notable changes. Leaked details hint at design shifts, display size increases, and camera upgrades, alongside the new A19 chip and enhanced connectivity.
iPhone 17 series coming in September
With the iPhone 17 series anticipated to arrive next month, Apple is preparing for what may be one of its most significant iPhone releases in years. Industry sources estimate that early September is the most likely window, even though the corporation has not formally announced the date yet. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the reveal dates may be September 9 or September 10. This would be in line with Apple's custom of hosting iPhone events in the second week of September.
This year's event is likely to feature four iPhone models: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Max. Along with the smartphones, Apple is expected to reveal the Apple Watch Series 11, the Watch SE 3, and the Watch Ultra 3, resulting in a crowded array of new products.
Here are some leaked data about the new iPhones, including the design, display, camera, and other features.
iPhone 17 Series: Design and Display
It looks like Apple is changing a few things. According to leaks, some models—such as the iPhone 17 Air and Pro models—may include a horizontal rear camera position rather than the more common vertical design used in more recent iterations. According to reports, the Air variant may be around 2 mm thinner than the current iPhone 16 Pro, making it lighter and more manageable while maintaining top performance.
Display sizes are also likely to change. The normal iPhone 17's screen size may rise from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, providing extra area for viewing content. The standard iPhone models may also receive a 120Hz refresh rate for better scrolling and animations, a feature traditionally reserved for the Pro series. However, Apple's ProMotion technology, which dynamically changes the refresh rate to enhance battery life, is believed to be limited to higher-end devices.
iPhone 17 Series: Processor
It is anticipated that Apple's most recent A19 chip will power all four of the iPhone 17 versions. Better energy efficiency and quicker speeds should be provided by this processor, which might result in smoother operation and even longer battery life. A vapour chamber cooling technology, which would help the devices retain performance during demanding tasks like 4K video editing or high-end gaming, might be another noteworthy update for the Air and Pro versions. With Wi-Fi 7 capability available throughout the spectrum, connectivity is also expected to get better. The basic iPhone 17 may continue to use 8GB of RAM, but the Air and Pro models are anticipated to use 12GB.
iPhone 17 Series: Camera
We anticipate significant advancements in the camera system. Sharper selfies and crisper video chats, especially in low light, might result from the front-facing camera's potential upgrade from a 12-megapixel to a 24-megapixel sensor. Advanced capabilities like telephoto zoom could only be available on the Pro versions, while the basic iPhone 17 is probably going to have its 48-megapixel primary sensor on the rear. A mechanical aperture mechanism, which would enable the iPhone 17 Pro Max to better adjust to various lighting situations for better photography, may also be included.
iPhone 17 Series: Battery
Details about the battery are yet unknown, but because larger screens are anticipated, Apple is probably going to use larger battery packs to maintain or increase usage durations. The entire series may get a little increase in charging power to 35W, which would be a minor gain but still lag behind several Android flagships that already offer 100W or quicker charging.
If Apple follows its usual timeline, media invites for the event should be sent out in the first week of September. Pre-orders are expected to open a few days after the official announcement, with the phones likely arriving in stores on either September 12 or September 19.