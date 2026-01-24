Daily-use Bluetooth earbuds and headphones may be at risk of hacking due to a Fast Pair flaw. Researchers warn attackers can connect silently, track users, disrupt audio, and exploit unpatched devices across brands.

Do you use earbuds or headphones daily to listen to music, watch movies, or scroll through reels? If so, be careful! A report suggests your audio gadgets could be hacked. New research reveals that un-updated Bluetooth earbuds and headphones pose a significant security risk. A study by researchers at KU Leuven University in Belgium has identified these issues. Cybersecurity researchers have found a flaw that allows hackers to hijack your Bluetooth device, track you, and to some extent, listen to your conversations.

This vulnerability is related to Google's Fast Pair feature. Fast Pair is designed to connect Bluetooth devices quickly and easily. However, researchers say this feature can be exploited by hackers. Known as 'Whisper Pair' attacks, they allow a nearby hacker to silently connect to your earbuds or headphones. Not only can they send strange sounds to your ears or disconnect calls, but they can also track your location using Google's "Find My Device" network.

Major Hacking and Tracking Risks

Notably, this issue is not limited to any single brand or model. Researchers say the risk is the same for everyone, regardless of which major company's product you use. This includes audio devices and accessories from leading electronics companies like Sony, Jabra, JBL, Marshall, Xiaomi, Nothing, OnePlus, Soundcore, and Logitech. Security researchers have discovered a set of vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to take control of them.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Google has warned some vendors about the at-risk devices and has released security patches for its own vulnerable audio accessories. These security patches reportedly include updates to the Find Hub on Android to prevent Whisper Pair from being used to track customers.