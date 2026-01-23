Mobile Storage Full? Free 10-20GB and Speed Up Your Phone in Minutes
Is your phone storage full? No more tension
The 'Mobile Storage Full' message causes panic. People delete photos, but many other things fill up space. Learn simple steps to reclaim 5GB to 20GB on your phone.
Clear the cache data
'Cache Data' takes up a lot of space. Apps like Instagram and YouTube use it to run faster. To increase storage, go to settings and 'Clear Cache' to free up 1GB to 3GB.
WhatsApp Settings...
WhatsApp is a big reason for storage problems. Go to 'Storage and Data' in settings and delete files in 'Manage Storage'. Turning off 'Auto-download' can save up to 5GB.
Delete files there
Many people forget the 'Downloads' folder and 'Trash/Bin'. Delete large files in the file manager. Items deleted from the gallery are in the trash. It's important to empty that too.
Identify duplicate files..
The “Files by Google” app makes these tasks easier. It shows duplicate and large files. If you have a Google Photos backup, you can delete photos from your phone to get space.
