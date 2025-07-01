Netflix and NASA have partnered to bring live space content to the streaming platform. This summer, Netflix subscribers will have access to live rocket launches, spacewalks, and other missions, marking Netflix's first foray into live NASA content.

OTT platform Netflix is blasting off into new territory: outer space. The streaming behemoth and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched a historic collaboration Monday, revealing that starting this summer, NASA+ content would be accessible on the platform, providing viewers with a front-row ticket to the universe.

The agreement will enable Netflix subscribers to watch live rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, real-time Earth views from the International Space Station (ISS), and other thrilling moments from NASA's scientific and adventure missions, the agency said in a news release.

The streaming company has exhibited significant interest in live TV, and this agreement marks the first time Netflix will carry NASA’s live content. In recent years, the platform has delved into live content with exclusive comedy specials, award ceremonies, and sporting events, claimed a TechCrunch article.

What did the official say?

Speaking about the partnership, Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+ at the agency’s Washington headquarters, said they hope to communicate the tale of space exploration to the “broadest possible audience.” She said that NASA+ and Netflix were both devoted to a golden age of invention and adventure to inspire future generations “right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand.”

NASA hopes to reach a wider audience by partnering with Netflix, which has over 700 million subscribers worldwide. NASA has already ventured into well-known streaming services, though. With Prime Video, which debuted earlier this year, they have a FAST channel. Given Netflix's enormous user base, the alliance is anticipated to significantly expand its visibility.

This partnership comes at a time when commercial space launches are booming, especially thanks to Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX. In just the first half of 2025, SpaceX has already completed 81 rocket launches, according to Space Explored. It's also the only US company approved to carry astronauts to the International Space Station.