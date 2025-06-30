If you're craving suspense, mystery, and mind games, Netflix has you covered with some gripping crime thrillers. From psychological deep dives to high-stakes investigations, these 7 binge-worthy series will keep you on edge till the very end.

Hungry for edge-of-your-seat tension, mind-bending plots, and addictive storylines? Netflix has established a strong niche for crime thriller enthusiasts, bringing a spread of adrenaline-fueled series from around the world. If you're in the mood for cold-blooded murder mysteries, psychological games, or intense criminal underworlds, these 7 crime thriller series on Netflix are absolute must-haves.

7 binge-worthy crime thriller Series on Netflix

1. Mindhunter (2017–2019)

Language: English | Seasons: 2

Set in the late 1970s, this award-winning series traces two FBI agents as they create the bureau's criminal profiling division through interviewing serial murderers.

Why Watch: Based on fact, it's intelligent, slow-paced, and chillingly perceptive.

2. Delhi Crime (2019–present)

Language: Hindi | Seasons: 2

Based on true investigations in Delhi, this International Emmy-winning Indian show tracks the city police force as they chase down wicked criminals. Season 1 is inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

Why Watch: Gritty, realistic, and emotionally charged—headed by a wonderful Shefali Shah.

3. Ozark (2017–2022)

Language: English | Seasons: 4

When a money-advisor becomes entangled in a drug cartel money-laundering operation, he relocates his family to the Ozarks and further embeds himself in crime.

Why Watch: Addictive storytelling, complex characters, and dark family dynamics.

4. Sacred Games (2018–2019)

Language: Hindi | Seasons: 2

A corrupt Mumbai police officer gets an anonymous tip on an impending danger to the city, drawing him into a complex web of political, underworld, and religious politics.

Why Watch: A chic mix of crime, mythology, and politics with brilliant performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan.

5. You (2018–present)

Language: English | Seasons: 4 (5th soon)

What does obsession do when it goes overboard? Track Joe Goldberg, a suave but perilously obsessive guy who will kill for "love"–and then some.

Why Watch: Dark, twisted, and strangely romantic in the worst possible way.

6. Who Killed Sara? (2021–2022)

Language: Spanish | Seasons: 3

Having spent 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Álex gets his revenge on the family who framed him, and along the way exposes horrific truths surrounding his sister's death.

Why Watch: Packed with suspense, filled with family drama and cliffhangers that keep you bingeing.

7. The Night Agent (2023)

Language: English | Season: 1

A low-ranking FBI agent who is tapping a White House emergency line becomes embroiled in a lethal conspiracy with a mole within the U.S. government.

Why Watch: Quick, action-packed, and simple to watch in one weekend.

From psychological thrillers to hard-boiled noir, Netflix has crime shows that'll have you hooked well after those last credits roll. Here are the 7 best ones to binge for late-night viewing, existential explorations of human nature, and that elusive "just one more episode" moment.