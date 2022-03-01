  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Satya Nadella shared how his son's cerebral palsy taught him empathy

    Satya Nadella and his wife Anu, lost their 26-year-old son, Zain Nadella, on Monday morning. Zain was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth. Satya once spoke about how his children, especially Zain, taught him empathy, in an interview.

    When Satya Nadella shared how his son's cerebral palsy taught him empathy drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 2:39 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Getty Images

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his wife Anu Nadella lost the eldest child, Zain Nadella, on Monday morning. Zain was 26 years old and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at his birth.

    Satya Nadella had taken over as Microsoft’s CEO in the year 2014. He since then had focused on building products that would help people with disabilities. His son, Zain, had a huge role to play in inculcating empathy in him towards the world.

    In an old interview with Bloomberg Markets and Finance, Satya Nadella had spoken about how his children, especially Zain, had taught him empathy. Recalling the time when Zain was born, Satya Nadelaa said in the interview, “I was 29 years old when Zain, our son, was born. If you would even ask me maybe even an hour before he was born, what’s going on in my head, it was all about what will happen to our weekend plans and when will Anu, my wife, get back to job. But, everything changed after that night.”

    ALSO READ: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son, Zain Nadella, is no more

    When Zain was born, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. For a couple of years, Satya Nadella kept on questing himself as to why did it happen to them. While he was still figuring it out, the situation was naturally absorbed by his wife, Anu, who had decided to not return to her job and take care of their son.

    “She said I am not going back to the job, I will take care of my son, will drive him around for therapy after therapy. I watched that. Without schooling me I got schooled that nothing happened to me, what happened was to my son. And it was time for me to realise and understand to see life through my son’s eyes and do my duty as a father,” said Nadella while speaking about Zain. Though the realisation did not come to him immediately, it did help him figure out that it had changed him both as a parent and also as a person who he is today and how he approaches everything in life, said Nadella.

    ALSO READ: What is cerebral palsy? Microsoft Satya Nadella's son was born with it

    Satya Nadella further spoke about how Zain’s condition helped them understand better their youngest daughter’s learning disability. “One of the things that happened to us because of our son was we built up a tremendous community of people including therapists or other parents of children with disabilities. By the time our youngest daughter came in our lives, we had the richness of this community to support us. We recognised very early that she will need additional help. We found this school in Vancouver which was all about neuroplasticity.”

    ALSO READ: Padma Awards 2022: Corporate giants who won country's top civilian honours

    It was after that Satya Nadella and Anu decided to move to Vancouver. While Zain was going to stay with him in Seattle, his two daughters and wife moved to Vancouver. “That is where it came all naturally to us. Zain has taught us what it takes to give people with a disability your best shot,” he further added.

    “I wouldn’t claim I was born with it (empathy); if anything, life has thought me, it is my pursuit every year for growing sense of empathy for people around me,” the CEO said while signing off.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ilker Ayci rejects Tata Sons offer to be CEO of Air India - ADT

    Ilker Ayci rejects Tata Sons offer to be CEO of Air India

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella s son Zain Nadella is no more gcw

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son, Zain Nadella, is no more

    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    Ukraine Russia crisis What is SWIFT Why Russian banks need it explained

    Explained: What is SWIFT? Why Russian banks will bleed without it

    Bihar Budget 2022 Live Updates Tarkishore Prasad speech announcements

    Bihar Budget 2022 Live Updates: Development, inflation curb to remain focus

    Recent Stories

    Hyderabad Police to give concession on traffic e-challans from March 1 - ADT

    Hyderabad Police to give concession on traffic e-challans from March 1

    Ilker Ayci rejects Tata Sons offer to be CEO of Air India - ADT

    Ilker Ayci rejects Tata Sons offer to be CEO of Air India

    Operation Ganga Spicejet to fly home Indians awaiting evacuation in Slovakia

    Op Ganga: Spicejet to fly home Indians awaiting evacuation in Slovakia

    Mahashivaratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora, celebs extend wishes to fans RCB

    Mahashivaratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora, celebs extend wishes to fans

    Ashneer Grover s resignation from BharatPe sparks meme fest Check out gcw

    Ashneer Grover's resignation from BharatPe sparks meme fest; Check out

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Khalid Jamil after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Jamil after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match SCEB vs NEUFC Highlights (Game 104): SC East Bengal, NorthEast United play out 1-1 stalemate-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104): SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon