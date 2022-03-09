Apple unveils cheapest iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chipset, 5G support, starting price of Rs 43,900

Though, it may look the same on the outside as the iPhone 6 design from 2014, its internals are much improved.

Apple late on Tuesday launched the third-generation iPhone SE with the A15 Bionic chip and 5G support at its “Peek Performance” event, which is also its first event of 2022. The company’s latest affordable iPhone comes with a lot of exciting features including a new and faster chipset, support for 5G, and much more.

Though it may look the same on the outside as the iPhone 6 design from 2014, its internals are much improved. In terms of an upgraded experience, the iPhone SE (2022) offers 5G connectivity and is powered by the A15 Bionic chip that was introduced last year and has a better battery life. It also comes with an aluminum glass design and the same glass as the iPhone 13, which Apple says is tougher and will offer better protection.

iPhone SE 2022: Price and Availability

The iPhone SE 3 starts at Rs 43,900 in India for the 64GB variant. The new iPhone SE 2022 will be available in Product Red, Midnight and Starlight colour options. In the US, the iPhone SE 3 starts at $ 429. Pre-order starts on March 11 and will go on sale starting March 18.

Here are the complete iPhone SE 2022 India prices:

· 64GB: Rs 43,900

· 128GB: Rs 48,900

· 256GB: Rs 58,900

Meanwhile, the iPad Air 5, on the other hand, has a starting price of Rs 54,900. Additionally, Apple has also announced an all-new green colourway for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models.

The addition of the A15 chip also means significant improvements to the cameras on the new iPhone SE, including features such as Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion. Despite the addition of 5G support, the tech giant claims that the new iPhone SE has better battery life.

But for all the upgrades internally, plenty of things remain unchanged. The iPhone SE still has a home button with Touch ID and lacks Face ID. The 4.7-inch LCD display is the same one used on the 2020 iPhone SE and the iPhone 8, which came out in 2017. The back of the phone is still glass, but during the event Apple said it was the "toughest glass on a smartphone." But the SE doesn't seem to have a ceramic shield over the display like the iPhone 12 and 13 series.

