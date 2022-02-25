Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset

According to new reports, Apple will soon allow Apple-authorised service providers to repair the Face ID system without replacing the complete iPhone.

iPhone users would soon be able to have their Face ID repaired without replacing their entire handset. This service will be offered in Apple shops and Apple Authorized Service Providers. This service will be available to iPhone Xs and subsequent models following the Macrumors. As per the reports, Apple authorised service stores will soon begin receiving a True Depth service part that includes the Face ID components and front camera modules. As a result, technicians will have the option of replacing the Face ID system on iPhones rather than replacing it.

An internal memo obtained by Macrumors from a credible source provided the facts. Following the memo, Apple wants to lower its carbon footprint by reducing the amount of whole-unit replacements. Presently, there is no information on the replacement costs. However, same-unit Face ID fixes are expected to be less expensive than whole-unit replacement.

If the user remembers, the Face ID technology was oriented on iPhone X in 2017. However, the device lacks the newly reported Face ID replacement service. The Face ID replacement will be available on iPhone Xs and newer iPhones as briefed in the memo.

An Apple Service Toolkit diagnostic tool will assist in determining when a same-unit Face ID repair is preferable to a whole-unit replacement or an "iPhone Rear System" repair. There is no clarity regarding when the program will be implemented. As per news reports, the technicians will be trained and given documentation later.

Apple introduced the self-repair service a few months ago. Apple will provide instructions to the consumer to help them repair their device at home and sell the components and tools required for the operation through this service. Apple claims that if customers return discarded parts after repairing their iPhones, they will earn recycling credit.

