Redmi Note 11S go on sale today; know specifications, price, more

The Redmi Note 11S will be available for purchase in India for the first time today (February 21) at 12 p.m. The latest product from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be available for purchase on both Mi.com and Amazon. Along with the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11S has made its debut in India lately. The phone includes a 90Hz AMOLED display and a quad back camera array with a 108-megapixel main sensor. The Redmi Note 11S comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging.

Know its specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11S runs MIUI 13 on Android 11. It has a 6.43-inch full-HD+AMOLED Dot Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The smartphone's optics feature a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 11S also includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The new Xiaomi phone comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot.

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone port are among the handset's connectivity choices. In addition, the Redmi Note 11S has a fingerprint sensor on the side. On the Redmi Note 11S, Xiaomi has included a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging capabilities.

Price and other details:

The Redmi Note 11S is priced at Rs. 16,499 in India for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 17,499, while the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 18,499.

The Redmi Note 11S is available in three colours: Horizon Blue, Polar White, and Space Black. Starting today at 12 p.m. IST, the newest device will be available for purchase through the company website, Amazon, Mi Home shops, Mi Studios, and major retail outlets around the nation.

