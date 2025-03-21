Apple to strengthen India supply chain? Talks underway with Wipro & LMW

Read Full Article

Apple is looking to expand its supplier network in India, and is currently in talks with Wipro Enterprises and Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW), according to several sources familiar with the situation. The American iPhone maker is in talks or has already formed alliances with a number of Indian businesses, such as Tata Group, Motherson Group, Aequs, and Bharat Forge.

"Apple is in advanced talks with Wipro Enterprises and is in preliminary talks with Lakshmi Machine Works as part of their move to de-risk their supply chain," a source told ET. "They are in talks with these companies to supply parts and components for their supply chain."

Despite the continued uncertainty around Trump's intentions, industry sources say Apple's cooperation with Indian manufacturers shows the tech giant's dedication to bolstering its footprint in India.

The two primary divisions of Wipro Enterprises are Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering. The engineering department focusses on automation, water treatment, additive manufacturing, hydraulics, and aerospace. Wipro Enterprises' consumer division specialises on FMCG goods for the lighting, switches, personal care, and home care sectors.

Based in Coimbatore, LMW works in a number of industries, such as textile machinery, CNC machines, foundry and castings, and composites and aerospace components.

Apple is expected to increase its local connections, particularly with the government considering an electronic components incentive scheme. This approach would help reduce business costs in India whilst supporting the growth of local ecosystem participants both technologically and financially.

