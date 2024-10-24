Apple to hire 400 for new retail stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai

Apple is on a hiring spree in India, aiming to fill 400 positions across Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai for its upcoming retail stores. These new locations follow the success of Apple's flagship stores in Delhi and Mumbai, which reportedly generated significant revenue in their first year.

In an effort to grow its retail operation in India, Apple Inc. has gone on a recruiting binge. According to reports, the iPhone manufacturer intends to hire up to 400 workers for the four new locations in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. The company has listed several job openings on its website, aiming to fill up various positions before the outlets are launched next year. Similar to the positions offered at its current stores in Delhi and Mumbai, the job listings provide both full-time and part-time employment options.

A number of recruiters have advertised about open openings on well-known job boards like LinkedIn as part of Apple's recruitment campaign. It's great to watch Apple grow in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune in this amazing country. "We want to speak with folks in a variety of jobs," one of the Apple India recruiters said on LinkedIn.

Also Read | Tim Cook admits he was unaware of THIS iPhone feature

Following the tremendous success of Apple's first two flagship shops in India, which were opened in April of last year, the company has decided to establish further locations. Sources claim that the Select City Walk shop in Delhi and the BKC store in Mumbai generated almost Rs 800 crore in sales in their first year, placing them among Apple's best-performing retail locations worldwide.

Apple's physical stores are essential to brand growth, even though the company already has a robust network of high-end resellers and multi-brand stores throughout India. Customers may browse goods and attend classes called "Today at Apple," where professionals give people tips on how to get the most out of their Apple gadgets, giving them a more immersive experience.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: 5 perfect smartphones under Rs 25,000 for your loved ones

Along with its physical storefronts, Apple also sells its items online and through well-known e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. These new retail locations are expected to significantly improve Apple's interaction with Indian consumers as the company expands its presence in the country.

Latest Videos