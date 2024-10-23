Diwali 2024: 5 perfect smartphones under Rs 25,000 for your loved ones

Looking for Diwali gifting ideas? Check out the top smartphones under Rs 25,000 for the best gifting options. Get great performance, features, and value for your money with these budget-friendly devices.

Many individuals search for the ideal presents as Diwali draws near so they may celebrate the festival of lights with their loved ones. A smartphone is one of the most well-liked and considerate presents this season, providing both use and enjoyment. Thanks to ongoing technological advancements, smartphones with a ton of features and great performance are now affordable. Quality, design, and utility are all combined in a number of great selections for individuals wishing to give a smartphone for less than Rs 25,000. There are several smartphones in this price range that provide high-end features like strong CPUs, vivid screens, numerous camera configurations, and long-lasting batteries, whether you're buying for a friend, relative, or even yourself. These are the best offers on cellphones around Rs 25,000 that you would appreciate.

1. Poco F6 The Poco F6 has a bright 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With a maximum brightness of 2400 nits, this remarkable screen has 240 Hz touch sampling, 2160 Hz fast touch sampling, and 1920 Hz PWM dimming to lessen eye strain. It also improves the entire viewing experience by being compatible with Widevine L1, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+. Corning Gorilla Victus glass protects the front, while the rear is composed of sturdy polycarbonate that comes in titanium and black. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which is produced using a 4nm technology, powers the Poco F6's performance. To effectively handle graphics-intensive applications, it has an Adreno 735 GPU. The device offers smooth performance and lots of room for files and programs thanks to its support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Realme GT 6T

2. Realme GT 6T A 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2789 x 1264 pixels is included with the Realme GT 6T. With a peak brightness of 6000 nits (with 1600 nits in high brightness mode and a configurable maximum brightness of 1000 nits), this screen boasts an amazing 2500Hz rapid touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the screen, and the gadget has an IP65 classification, which means it can withstand spills and dust. Even if the price is somewhat higher than the Rs 25,000 objective, it will fall below the target price if you have a phone to trade in.

3. OnePlus Nord CE 4 The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G has a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. For vivid images, it has a 210 Hz touch sampling rate, 2160 Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.



The phone's dual back camera system, which consists of an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT600 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), is ideal for photographers. It has a 16MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. The sturdy 5,500 mAh battery that powers the Nord CE 4 5G supports 100W fast charging for speedy top-ups. Operating on Oxygen OS 14, which is based on Android 14, it comes with a two-year OS update and three-year security patch warranty.

MOTOROLA Edge 50

4. Motorola Edge 50 The Motorola Edge 50 features a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Edge 50's camera front features a 50MP Sony LYT-700C sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), together with a 10MP telephoto lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front-facing camera is 32MP for taking selfies and making video calls. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged with 15W wifi and 68W turbo. It also has an IP68 grade for water and dust protection and is certified to MIL-STD-810H. The Edge 50, which runs on Motorola's My UI based on Android 14, will get three years of security fixes and two years of Android upgrades. Use bank incentives during this sale season to get the price down to less than Rs 25,000.

5. Infinix GT 20 Pro The 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED screen of the Infinix GT 20 Pro has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The Mali G610-MC6 GPU is combined with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset to provide improved graphics performance. Additionally, it has a sturdy 5,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with the 45W converter that is supplied. The business claims that the gadget, which runs on Infinix's XOS 14 based on Android 14, would receive two years of software upgrades and an extra year of security fixes.

