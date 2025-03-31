user
user icon

Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world

Apple CEO Tim Cook extended Eid al-Fitr greetings, showcasing Apple's commitment to diversity and inclusion. This aligns with Apple's broader efforts to acknowledge global holidays and promote cultural sensitivity, even amidst changing business landscapes.

Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, wished people a wonderful Eid, a holiday that celebrates the end of Ramadan with prayers, festivities, and charitable deeds, on social media. “Sending everyone celebrating Eid al-Fitr around the world wishes of health and happiness. Eid Mubarak!,” Cook wrote in an X post. 

Cook, who is well-known for his welcoming style, frequently shares wishes for international holidays including Hanukkah, Christmas, and Diwali. His remarks are in line with Apple's larger pledge to diversity and cultural sensitivity, which the business has maintained in spite of changes in the business environment. Even after Donald Trump became president of the United States in January 2025, Apple has stuck to its DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) principles, in contrast to certain other large tech companies.

Also Read | Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2025: Indian students secure coveted spots

Apple often acknowledges significant religious and cultural holidays on its platforms, even outside of leadership pronouncements. To further emphasise its dedication to inclusion and worldwide participation, the business frequently selects applications, music, and other media that are relevant to holidays like Ramadan and Eid and features them in the App Store.

Earlier this month, Cook shared a colorful photo taken on an iPhone, capturing the festive spirit. The post featured a vibrant image by photographer Kushagra Tiwari. In the X post, Cook wrote, “Happy Holi to all those celebrating! May it be as joyous and fun as Kushagra Tiwari’s beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo.” The image was part of Apple’s #ShotOniPhone campaign, which promotes creative photography with iPhones.

Also Read | 'Our team needs sleep': Sam Altman urges users to 'chill out' as Ghibli style images trends on social media

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple Swift Student Challenge 2025: Indian students secure coveted spots AJR

Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2025: Indian students secure coveted spots

Realme Gt 6T now at just Rs 12500 with offers on Amazon grab the deal now gcw

Realme GT 6T now at just Rs 12,500 with offers – Grab the deal NOW!

Our team needs sleep': Sam Altman urges users to 'chill out' as Ghibli style images trends on social media gcw

'Our team needs sleep': Sam Altman urges users to 'chill out' as Ghibli style images trends on social media

iQOO Z10 to Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Top smartphones launching in April 2025 gcw

iQOO Z10 to Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Top smartphones launching in April 2025

Is Ghibli stealing your face? If yes, who is making money out of it and how much? shk

Is Ghibli stealing your face while generating AI avatars? If yes, who is making money out of it?

Recent Stories

Rashmika Mandanna Saree Designs for Modern Young Women iwh

Rashmika Mandanna Saree Designs for Modern Young Women

Durga Digital Print Saree Designs for Navratri 2025 iwh

Navratri 2025: Durga Digital Print Saree Designs for Festive Look

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri AJR

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri

Test Your IQ With These Tricky Brain Teasers and Math Puzzles iwh

How sharp is your IQ? Answer these 8 tricky brain puzzles!

Shreya Ghoshal pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers heartfelt prayers [PHOTOS] NTI

Shreya Ghoshal pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers heartfelt prayers [PHOTOS]

Recent Videos

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

Video Icon
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Video Icon
GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

Video Icon