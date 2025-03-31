Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world

Read Full Article

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, wished people a wonderful Eid, a holiday that celebrates the end of Ramadan with prayers, festivities, and charitable deeds, on social media. “Sending everyone celebrating Eid al-Fitr around the world wishes of health and happiness. Eid Mubarak!,” Cook wrote in an X post.

Cook, who is well-known for his welcoming style, frequently shares wishes for international holidays including Hanukkah, Christmas, and Diwali. His remarks are in line with Apple's larger pledge to diversity and cultural sensitivity, which the business has maintained in spite of changes in the business environment. Even after Donald Trump became president of the United States in January 2025, Apple has stuck to its DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) principles, in contrast to certain other large tech companies.

Also Read | Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2025: Indian students secure coveted spots

Apple often acknowledges significant religious and cultural holidays on its platforms, even outside of leadership pronouncements. To further emphasise its dedication to inclusion and worldwide participation, the business frequently selects applications, music, and other media that are relevant to holidays like Ramadan and Eid and features them in the App Store.

Earlier this month, Cook shared a colorful photo taken on an iPhone, capturing the festive spirit. The post featured a vibrant image by photographer Kushagra Tiwari. In the X post, Cook wrote, “Happy Holi to all those celebrating! May it be as joyous and fun as Kushagra Tiwari’s beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo.” The image was part of Apple’s #ShotOniPhone campaign, which promotes creative photography with iPhones.

Also Read | 'Our team needs sleep': Sam Altman urges users to 'chill out' as Ghibli style images trends on social media

Latest Videos